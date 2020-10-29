May 22, 1991 – Oct. 26, 2020

VIDALIA — Graveside services for Marquitta Mariah Jones, 29, of Vidalia, LA, who died Monday, October 26, 2020, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Vidalia City Cemetery with Pastor Raymond Riley officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Marquitta was born May 22, 1991 in Ferriday, the daughter of Velisha Jones and Walter Jones, Sr. She was a 2009 graduate of Vidalia High School and received her Bachelor of Education degree from Grambling State University. Miss Jones was a third grade teacher at Academy View in Tallulah, LA. Marquitta was a member of Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church and enjoyed teaching and working with children.

She is preceded in death by her father Walter Jones, Sr.

Marquitta leaves to cherish her memories: her mother Velisha Jones of Vidalia; sister Maudrella Jones of Fort Worth, TX; brother Walter Jones, Jr. of Vidalia; Godparents Versie Okonji of Fort Worth and Cedric Woodside of Atlanta, GA; Goddaughter Jai Upchurch of Vidalia and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

