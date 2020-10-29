Dec. 27, 1927 – Oct. 28, 2020

NATCHEZ — Sandra Liberto Brooks, 92, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Marion, Alabama.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Mary Basilica with Father David O’Connor officiating. Interment will follow at the Natchez City Cemetery.

Sandra was born December 27, 1927 in Natchez, Mississippi. She graduated from high school in Tulsa, Oklahoma and lived there several years before returning home to Natchez. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary Basilica. She deeply loved her family and friends. She will be missed by all who love her.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Rose Liberto, her brother, John F. Liberto and her grandparents, John Joseph and Margaret Mary Pellettieri Burke.

Survivors include her children, Paul Brooks of Natchez, Mississippi, Roberta Brooks Leach (Cooper) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, her grandchildren and several cousins. She is also survived by Tara Byrne Murphy of Clinton, Mississippi.

Her family is grateful for the staff at Southland Nursing Home for their excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cathedral Development Fund, 701 Martin Luther King Drive, Natchez, Mississippi 39120