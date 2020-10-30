April 16, 1943 – Oct. 29, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Faye Jones Cater, 77, of Natchez, who passed away on October 29, 2020, at Glenburney Nursing Home will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Bro Brian Monehan officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, October 31, from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 20 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

Faye was born on April 16, 1943, in Jefferson Davis County, MS to T.J. Jones and Katie Lee Jamison Jones. Faye was a faithful member of Natchez Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Sandy Cater; three brothers, Tommy Jones, Bill Jones and Ray Jones.

She leaves to cherish her memories, a loving and devoted husband, Elmer Cater; two sons, Rickey Cater and wife Andrea and Bobby Cater and wife Wendy; six grandchildren, Rickey Cater Jr. and wife Stephanie, Kenneth Cater, Scotty Cater and wife Denise, Lacey Cater, Jessica Emerson and husband Donny and Christopher Lynn; and a host of other relatives and friends.