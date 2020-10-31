Prep football round up: WCCA goes unbeaten

WOODVILLE — The Wilkinson County Christian Academy Rams capped off an undefeated regular season in style as the defeated the Prentiss Christian School Saints 56-0 on Senior Night in an MAIS 8-Man District 2-1A game.

With the win, WCCA improved to 10-0 overall and won the outright district championship with a 3-0 record. The Rams’ seeding and first-round opponent in the Class 1A Playoffs will be determined this weekend.

The Rams jumped out to a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter on touchdown runs of 46 and 38 yards by Roderick Bailey, the second one after a Reggie Mattire fumble recovery, and a 38-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Sessions to RJ Fisher.

KeKe Anderson scored on a 43-yard punt return and a 39-yard TD pass from Andrew Sessions and Jack Orgeron scored on a 21-yard run late in the second quarter as the Rams went into halftime with a commanding 42-0 lead.

With a running clock being used in the second half, WCCA got touchdown runs of 29 yards and 37 yards from Delvin Jackson to cap off the shutout win. The Rams’ defense held the Saints (3-7, 1-2) to four first downs and 81 yards of total offense while forcing two turnovers.

Ben Sessions was a perfect 8-for-8 on extra-point attempts.

Bailey had two carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns while Jackson had two carries for 66 yards and two scores. Andrew Sessions was 4-for-7 passing for 89 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Franklin County 22, Jefferson County 12

MEADVILLE — Franklin County High School junior quarterback Ja’marlin Green accounted for 195 total yards of offense and a touchdown pass while Tra’Quian Conerly had two touchdown runs as the Bulldogs defeated the Jefferson County High School Tigers 22-12 Friday night to clinch second place in MHSAA Region 7-3A.

After a scoreless first quarter, Jefferson County took a 6-0 lead when Marques Smith connected with Adrion Clark on a 50-yard touchdown pass with 11:02 left in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead.

And it looked like the Tigers were going to take that lead into halftime until Conerly scored on a one-yard run with 11 seconds to go in the second quarter and Green added the two-point conversion run, giving the Bulldogs an 8-6 lead at the half and grabbing the momentum in the process.

Conerly, who had 11 carries for just 31 yards, scored on a 16-yard run with 7:06 to go in the third quarter for a 14-6 Bulldogs lead. Green threw an eight-yard TD pass to Jamal Coleman and then threw a successful two-point conversion pass to Conerly with 10:25 left in the fourth quarter for a 22-6 lead.

Smith scored on a four-yard run for Jefferson County, but the try for two failed with 9:09 left, leaving the Tigers down two scores at 22-12. Neither team scored after that.

Green was 5-for-9 passing for 95 yards and one touchdown to go with 100 yards rushing on 20 carries. Tyrese O’Neal had 18 carries for 55 yards. Coleman had two catches for 48 yards and one touchdown.

Smith completed 10 of 21 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown as well as two interceptions, but the Tigers’ ground game was held to 70 total yards.

Franklin County (5-4, 3-1) will be the Region 7-3A No. 2 seed and will host the Region 5-3A No. 2 seed next Friday at 7 p.m. Jefferson County (4-4, 2-2) will be the 7-3A No. 3 seed and will play at the 5-3A No. 2 seed next Friday at 7 p.m.

Block 22, LaSalle 13

JONESVILLE, La. — The Block High School Bears overcame a lot of adversity Friday night, as they rallied in the second half to defeat the LaSalle High School Tigers 22-13 in their homecoming game.

“We had a rough day today. Our first-string quarterback had a bad ankle, so he couldn’t play. Then our backup quarterback, right around 3 p.m., he was told he couldn’t play because he had the COVID,” Block head coach Benny Vault Jr. said. “We came out flat. The second half, they played a whole lot better.”

Block found itself down 13-8 at halftime. But the Bears kept LaSalle (1-4, 0-2) off the scoreboard in the second half and outscored the Tigers 14-0 to notch their first win of the season.

“We needed that first win. We’ve been playing pretty well,” Vault said. “Dexture Jefferson stepped up. Zavion Green had a touchdown run and Gary Stevenson had two touchdown catches. We had a few step up in the absence of JR Curry.”

Block (1-4, 1-1) plays at Montgomery High School next Friday at 7 p.m.

Delta Charter 44, Tensas High 6 (Thurs. night)

ST. JOSEPH, La. — The Delta Charter School Storm took care of the Tensas High School Panthers 44-6 Thursday night in an LHSAA District 2-1A game for their third win in a row. No other information on the game was available.

Delta Charter (3-2, 3-1) next plays on Friday, Nov. 6 when it hosts St. Frederick High School.

Glenbrook School 55, Centerville Academy 26

MINDEN, La. — The Glenbrook School Apaches defeated the Centreville Academy Tigers 55-26 Friday night in the first round of the MAIS Class 3A Playoffs. No other information on the game was available.

Glenbrook, the No. 8 seed, improved to 5-4 overall and will play at No. 1 seed Carroll Academy Friday at 7 p.m. Centreville Academy, the No. 9 seed, ended its season with an overall record of 5-6.

Delhi High at Sicily Island canceled

SICILY ISLAND, La. — Friday night’s scheduled LHSAA District 2-1A game between the Delhi High School Bears and the Sicily Island High School Tigers has been canceled.

Sicily Island head coach Donald Money said a player on Delhi’s football team tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week and that the its entire team had to be quarantined. He added that the game will not be rescheduled nor that the Tigers will win via forfeit.

Sicily Island is still 0-4 overall and 0-3 in district play. The Tigers play host to Cedar Creek School next Friday at 7 p.m.