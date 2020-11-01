Longwood festival busy with attendees Saturday

NATCHEZ — Longwood was busy Saturday with attendees to the sixth annual Longwood Afternoon Music Fest.

The crowd that gathered at the historic octagonal-shaped mansion on Lower Woodville Road was socially distanced due to COVID-19 and masks and temperature checks were required for entry at the gate.

The all-day music festival featured up-and-coming local bands of various musical influences, including southern rock, funk, pop and blues.

Featured bands included Easily Distracted, Sullivan’s Hollow, The Anteeks and Magnolia Bayou.

The festival also included kids’ activities, an inflatable slide, costume contests and food and beverage vendors.