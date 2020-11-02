Jan. 25, 1992 – Oct. 11, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Brittani Michelle Scott, 28, of Natchez, who died on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada was held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery. A Drive Through Service was held from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Funeral Service started at 1 p.m. at the Cemetery with Reverend John Scott Jr. officiating. Burial followed, after Service at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.