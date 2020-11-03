Adams County voters favor Benford over Guest

NATCHEZ — Preliminary returns from Tuesday night’s election show that a little more than half of Adams County voters supported Democratic candidate Dorothy Benford for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives in a close race against Republican candidate Michael Guest.

Benford garnered 53.48% of the votes in Adams County, with 6,088 votes while Michael Guest garnered 46.43% with 5,285 votes.

The Associated Press is reporting that Guest won reelection statewide.

Approximately 1,800 absentee ballots were counted by machine and included in the total number of votes for Adams County on Tuesday night while more than 1,500 absentee ballots in Adams County remain to be counted, election officials said.