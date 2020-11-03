expand
November 3, 2020

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith greets Adams County Supervisor Kevin Wilson and JaMar White Saturday at the Natchez Grand Hotel. (Sabrina Robertson / The Natchez Democrat)

Adams County voters favor Espy over Hyde-Smith

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 10:31 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

NATCHEZ — Preliminary returns from the United States Senate election on Tuesday show that 58.25% of Adams County voters supported Democratic candidate Mike Espy while 40.58% voted for Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Espy garnered 7,133 votes to Hyde-Smith’s 4,969 votes in Adams County.

Libertarian candidate Jimmy L. Edwards garnered 140 votes in Adams County, or 1.14%.

Election officials said approximately 3,300 people in Adams County voted absentee and 1,560 of those votes remain to be counted.

The Associated Press is reporting that Hyde-Smith won the election statewide.

