expand
Ad Spot

November 3, 2020

Donald Trump won Mississippi on Tuesday, Nov. 3. (File Photo/TNS)

Trump again wins Mississippi, with its 6 electoral votes

By The Associated Press

Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

JACKSON (AP) — President Donald Trump has won in Mississippi, with its six electoral votes.

The state’s red voting history meant neither Trump nor former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned heavily in person in Mississippi, which went strongly for Trump in 2016. During that election, Republican Trump won 58% of the vote compared to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 40%.

President Trump visited Tupelo in November 2019 to help campaign for Tate Reeves’ gubernatorial race. Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also appeared in the state last fall to support Reeves. Before that, Trump last visited Mississippi in 2018 in the run-up to the U.S. Senate election to support Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Biden visited Jackson ahead of the Mississippi presidential primary in March of this year, speaking at a predominantly African American church and a Tougaloo College, which is historically Black. U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi’s only African American and Democratic major officeholder, introduced Biden at both events.

Mississippi has voted Republican in every presidential race since 1980. Every major official in the state is Republican except for Congressman Thompson. Thompson represents the state’s only majority-Black district. Both houses of the Mississippi Legislature are controlled by Republicans.

More News

Biden, Trump locked in tight races in battleground states Tuesday night

All four Mississippi U.S. House members will keep seats

Republican US Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith wins in Mississippi

Adams County voters favor Benford over Guest

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Biden, Trump locked in tight races in battleground states Tuesday night

News

All four Mississippi U.S. House members will keep seats

News

Republican US Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith wins in Mississippi

News

Adams County voters favor Benford over Guest

News

Adams County voters favor Espy over Hyde-Smith

News

Majority of Adams County voters choose Biden Harris over Trump

News

Adams County voters vote in favor of ‘In God We Trust’ state flag

News

Adams County voters overwhelming approve medical marijuana

News

Trump again wins Mississippi, with its 6 electoral votes

News

2020 Live Election Results: Polls close at 7 p.m.

News

Mississippi Secretary of State’s office fielding voter questions on Election Day

News

Large turnout in Adams County for Tuesday’s election with a few glitches

COVID-19

Natchez-Adams School District faring well during COVID

News

Bodies of husband, wife, found burned inside an 18-wheeler in Church Hill community

News

The Dart: Helping others is reason for being

BREAKING NEWS

COVID outbreak at Cathedral; sixth grade and high school students asked to quarantine

News

Longwood festival busy with attendees Saturday

News

U.S. Senator Hyde-Smith stops in Natchez on campaign trail

News

Franklin County Sheriff’s officials say investigation into child’s shooting death progressing

News

Miss-Lou officials report record early voting numbers

News

Trick-or-treat in Natchez is Oct. 31

News

Week 12 scores: Live high school football scores

News

Missing teen safely recovered

News

Ferriday man sentenced to three life sentences plus 30 years for triple murder, aggravated burglary