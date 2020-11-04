Nov. 16, 1926 – Oct. 31, 2020

NATCHEZ — Visitation for Ollie “Merle” Brown, 93, of Natchez, who died Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Natchez, will be 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Brown was born November 16, 1926, in Bay Springs, MS the daughter of J.O. Poole and Bessie J. Woods Poole.

She loved cooking and taking care of others.

Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her parents; husband, O’Neal Brown; brothers, Freeman, “Preacher,” “Shorty” and Bobby; sisters Margie, Janie and Dot; son Terry Brown and loving companion Frank Pitchford.

Survivors include her grandsons, Chris Brown and David Brown; sister Myra Jean Maltby and husband Don, seven great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and special children Lyn, Betsy and Butch.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.