expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

A marker for a hole on Duncan Park Golf Course in Natchez. (Submitted Photo)

Natchez Open Golf Championship is this weekend at Duncan Park Golf Course

By Patrick Jones

Published 1:46 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020

NATCHEZ — Amateur and touring professional golfers from throughout the South will descend on Natchez this weekend for The 2020 Natchez Open Golf Championship that will take place at the Duncan Park Golf Course.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Duncan Park golf course superintendent Greg Brooking said. “It’s a three-day, 54-hole event. We’ve got seven states being represented in this tournament. We’ve got 54 amateurs and 16 touring pros.”

Golfers from Natchez as well as Atlanta, Georgia, Little Rock, Arkansas, Memphis, Tennessee, Houston, Texas, Lake Charles, Louisiana, New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, will participate in the tournament that starts Friday morning.

Tee times for Friday, Saturday and Sunday will start at 8 a.m. and run to 11:30 a.m. Brooking said that everybody should be through playing at 4 p.m. each day.

“We’ve got nine players from Natchez in the tournament and 61 from out of town,” Brooking said. “There are three players in the senior division, including myself. Favorites in the senior division are Pete Powell and Bill Byrne.”

Brooking noted that the super-senior division was changed to the senior division because there will be more seniors than super seniors. He said those playing in the senior division will be playing for their own trophy as well as gift certificates, but will not be eligible for the overall championship.

Only those in the amateur and men’s professional divisions will be eligible for the overall championship and the title of Natchez Open champion, Brooking said.

“In the regular division, there will be five amateurs and one pro. David Meyer, the local pro (at Beau Pré Country Club, will be in the professional division. The favorite in the amateur division is Jordan Farmer, who is a six-time city champion. The other local amateurs are Jeff Anderson, Trevor Farmer, Jay Sims and Adolph Hayes.

“The professionals are playing for a $13,000 purse, with first place getting $3,600. The amateur division is a flighted division. They have a shot of overall. They’re going for the Open championship,” Brooking said. “Natchez mayor Dan Gibson will be here to give the first-place check and the trophy to the winner. We’re excited to have him out here for the trophy presentation.”

More News

Burk Baker

Adams County election workers still counting absentee, affidavit ballots Wednesday afternoon

Natchez Open Golf Championship is this weekend at Duncan Park Golf Course

Cathedral’s winning season ends with COVID-19 forfeit

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Adams County election workers still counting absentee, affidavit ballots Wednesday afternoon

News

Natchez Open Golf Championship is this weekend at Duncan Park Golf Course

Cathedral sports

Cathedral’s winning season ends with COVID-19 forfeit

News

Mississippi approves flag with magnolia, ‘In God We Trust’

News

Mississippi passes medical marijuana

News

Officers lauded for saving life

News

Biden, Trump locked in tight races in battleground states Tuesday night

News

All four Mississippi U.S. House members will keep seats

News

Republican US Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith wins in Mississippi

News

Adams County voters favor Benford over Guest

News

Adams County voters favor Espy over Hyde-Smith

News

Majority of Adams County voters choose Biden Harris over Trump

News

Adams County voters vote in favor of ‘In God We Trust’ state flag

News

Adams County voters overwhelming approve medical marijuana

News

Trump again wins Mississippi, with its 6 electoral votes

News

2020 Live Election Results: More than 1,500 absentee ballots left to be counted

News

Mississippi Secretary of State’s office fielding voter questions on Election Day

News

Large turnout in Adams County for Tuesday’s election with a few glitches

COVID-19

Natchez-Adams School District faring well during COVID

News

Bodies thought to be that of husband, wife, found burned inside an 18-wheeler in Church Hill community

News

The Dart: Helping others is reason for being

BREAKING NEWS

COVID outbreak at Cathedral; sixth grade and high school students asked to quarantine

News

Longwood festival busy with attendees Saturday

News

U.S. Senator Hyde-Smith stops in Natchez on campaign trail