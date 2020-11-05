Oct. 8, 1944 – Nov. 2, 2020

Graveside services for Charles Johnson, 76, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Doty Road Church of God Cemetery in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Johnson, son of James and Fannie Johnson was born in Ferriday and died at the Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a retired bus driver for Concordia Parish School System and the Flavor Rich Dairy as truck driver.

He is survived by three daughters, Carolyn Johnson and Bridgett Johnson of Ferriday; Deborah Stewart of Milwaukee, WI; one brother, David Johnson of Las Vegas, NV; one sister, Suzy Johnson of New Orleans; two grandchildren, Carolyn and Deonna Johnson; one great-grandson, Aiden Johnson all of Monroe, LA. Also a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com