expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

Chester Alan Hoover

By Staff Reports

Published 3:50 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

Funeral services for Chester Alan Hoover, 74, will be held Sunday at Young’s Funeral Home Ferriday, LA at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Chester was born on Saturday, December 29, 1945 in St. Joseph, LA and passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Baton Rouge.

Chester was a member of Ducks Unlimited, Panola Woods Country Club, First Baptist Church of Natchez, and a former Farm Bureau Board member.

He was preceded in death by wife Kathy Poole Hoover, his parents, David Hoover and Edie Price, brother, Bill Hoover, sister, Thelma Hopkins and husband Cecil, brother, Dale “Red” Hoover, Sr. and wife, Jane.

He is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Porter and husband Chris and their daughter Ryn of Lake Concordia; Sister, Sue Bennett; brother-in-law, Kenneth Burnette; Companion, Kathy Merritt, and her son, Lane Merritt and wife, Terri and their children, Andrew, Samuel and Lauren.

Pallbearers: Stephen Hoover, Gary Hoover, Ken Burnette, Jake Burnette, Matthew Debnam and Crawford Stevens.

Honorary pallbearers: Cledus Abernathy, O.J. Oliveaux, Delane Burnette, Kenneth Burnette, Jack Sojourner, Bubba Davidson, Gary Morgan, Lane Merritt, Peter Trosclair and Michael Mascagni.

The family will receive friends at Young’s of Ferriday from noon until 2 p.m.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.youngsfh.com.

More News

Prep football preview: Plenty of games with high stakes tonight

K-9 Officer Toon to get safety vest

State’s vote on new flag is vote for better future

Yes, Blacks do want to be successful

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

K-9 Officer Toon to get safety vest

News

Vidalia woman struggling after Hurricane Delta

News

Mississippi reports 1,612 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

News

Adams County election workers still processing affidavit ballots Thursday

News

Mississippi’s new magnolia flag starting to fly after vote

News

Adams County election workers still counting absentee, affidavit ballots Wednesday afternoon

News

Natchez Open Golf Championship is this weekend at Duncan Park Golf Course

Cathedral sports

Cathedral’s winning season ends with COVID-19 forfeit

News

Mississippi approves flag with magnolia, ‘In God We Trust’

News

Mississippi passes medical marijuana

News

Officers lauded for saving life

News

Biden, Trump locked in tight races in battleground states Tuesday night

News

All four Mississippi U.S. House members will keep seats

News

Republican US Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith wins in Mississippi

News

Adams County voters favor Benford over Guest

News

Adams County voters favor Espy over Hyde-Smith

News

Majority of Adams County voters choose Biden Harris over Trump

News

Adams County voters vote in favor of ‘In God We Trust’ state flag

News

Adams County voters overwhelming approve medical marijuana

News

Trump again wins Mississippi, with its 6 electoral votes

News

2020 Live Election Results: More than 1,500 absentee ballots left to be counted

News

Mississippi Secretary of State’s office fielding voter questions on Election Day

News

Large turnout in Adams County for Tuesday’s election with a few glitches

COVID-19

Natchez-Adams School District faring well during COVID