NATCHEZ — A Memorial service for Clifton Randall Brumfield, Jr., 71 of Natchez, will be held at Byrds Chapel Cemetery in Franklin County, MS on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Clifton Randall Brumfield, Jr. was born on Sunday, January 2, 1949 in Natchez, and passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez. Mr. Clifton was a graduate of Delta State University where he earned a Track and Field scholarship, and also honored our country by serving in the Army National Guard. He was a natural competitor and enjoyed playing golf and bowling in his spare time. He imparted his love for sports and competition to many over the years, serving as a long time softball coach and track coach at Cathedral High School. Mr. Clifton was loved by many, and will be greatly missed to those he leaves behind.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Randall Brumfield Sr. and Itasca Holland Brumfield.

Those left to cherish his memory are his two loving children: son, Clifton Randall Brumfield III of Natchez, and daughter, Kristina Brumfield of New Orleans, La. To leave an online condolence visit www.youngsfh.com.