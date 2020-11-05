Nov. 3, 1953 – Oct. 29, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for John A. Minor, 66, of Natchez, who died on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St Paul Baptist Cemetery in Washington, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 11 a.m. until noon at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery in Washington, MS under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

John Albert Minor was born in Adams County on November 3, 1953 to Rudolph Minor Sr. and Lorraine Johnson Minor. He departed this life on October 29, 2020.

He was baptized at United Baptist Church in Adams County.

He was preceded in death by his father Rudolph V. Minor Sr.

Reflection of memories will be cherished by his wife, Grace Minor of Natchez; three daughters, Nikia Marks Helgren (Justin) of Pleasant Hill, MO, Katrina McNeal and Amber Minor both of Natchez; two Sons Trenell Proby of Milwaukee, WI and Jermaine Rayshawn Minor of Natchez; seven sisters, Gertrude Hill (Bobby) of Waldo, Fl, Shirley Jackson (Jimmy) of LaPlata, N.D., Thelma Gibson (Toney) of Mesquite, TX, Hazel Walker (Raymond) of Vicksburg, Reba Kay Brown of Hattiesburg, MS, Rebecca Fay Sheila Minor of Natchez, and Lorie Ann Scott of Artesia, CA; five brothers, Rudolph Minor, Jr. (Pamela) of Natchez, William Roy Minor and Dwight Minor, both of Natchez, and Dewayne Minor (Deborah) of San Antonio, TX; one aunt, Catherine Minor of Natchez; eight grandchildren, one great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Facemasks must be worn at all times due to COVID-19. Social distancing will also be enforced.