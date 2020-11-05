expand
November 5, 2020

Submitted photo K-9 Toon, a 3-year-old dual-purpose Belgian Malinois, and his partner Stanley Starks graduated from the USK9 unlimited Dog training Academy in Abbeville, Louisiana on March 27. (submitted photo)

K-9 Officer Toon to get safety vest

By Staff Reports

Published 8:07 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

By Skylar Wolfe

Special to The Democrat

NATCHEZ — A Natchez resident successfully raised enough money to purchase a bulletproof vest for Natchez Police K-9 Officer Toon. 

Tricia Dawson started a GoFundMe page in July with the goal of raising $2,000 for the dog’s vest. That goal was met through donations to the GoFundMe page and through donations directly to the Natchez Police Department, and the vest is currently being sized for the four-legged officer, Dawson said.

“A K-9 officer is an officer of the law, the same as his partner,” Dawson said.

The GoFundMe page has since exceeded its original goal, Dawson said, giving another opportunity for Toon.

Dawson calls the next upgrade a “sort of phase two,” which is a larger police vehicle for Toon to ride in. Toon currently rides in a standard police vehicle, Dawson said, adding she believes standard vehicles are not the safest way of transporting K-9 officers. 

“The dog is hitting his head, and tail in the current vehicle he’s in,” Dawson said. “It is a lot safer to transfer these K-9 (officers) in vehicles specifically designed for them.”

Dawson said she believes it is common for police departments to have SUVs designed for K-9 officers.

The GoFundMe page is currently at $955 out of its $5,000 goal. A link to the GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/k9-vest-for-officer-toon.

