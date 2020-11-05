FAYETTE — Services for Leon Nichols, 68, who died Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hollywood Baptist Church in Fayette, MS with Reverend Dr. E. E. Colenburg, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at the Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.