Prep football preview: Plenty of games with high stakes tonight

NATCHEZ — Whether it is regular season games or postseason games, there are several games taking place Friday night with a lot on the line for many local and area high school football teams.

Here is a roundup of those games, with kickoff in each game starting at 7 p.m.:

Pillow Academy at ACCS

NATCHEZ — After winning the outright District 3-5A championship and receiving a first-round bye in the process, the Adams County Christian School Rebels return to action when they take on the Pillow Academy Mustangs at Bobby Marks Stadium in the quarterfinals of the 2020 MAIS Class 5A Playoffs.

ACCS, the No. 3 seed, is 8-2 overall and went a perfect 4-0 in district play. Rebels head coach David King is looking for his team to keep the momentum going after winning their final six regular-season games.

Number 6 seed Pillow Academy improved to 8-3 overall after a 62-28 win over No. 11 seed St. Aloysius High School last Friday night in a first-round contest. In that game, the Mustangs racked up nearly 400 total yards, almost all of them on the ground.

Mangham at Ferriday

FERRIDAY — A battle of top 10 and undefeated teams in the latest LSWA Class 2A poll go down at Melz Field when the No. 1 ranked Ferriday High School Trojans play host to the No. 9 ranked Mangham High School Dragons.

Both teams are 5-0 overall in the winner of this game will likely have the inside track on the LHSAA District 2-2A championship.

Ferriday is 4-0 in district play after a 70-0 road win over Concordia Parish rival Vidalia High School last Friday night for their 19th win in a row. Mangham is 3-0 in district play after a 55-32 home win over General Trass High School.

St. Frederick at Delta Charter

FERRIDAY — The Delta Charter High School Storm will put a three-game winning streak on the line Friday night when it hosts the St. Frederick High School Warriors in what is now a pivotal LHSAA District 2-1A game for both teams.

St. Frederick is 4-1 overall and 3-1 in district play. Last week, they upset Cedar Creek School at home 7-6.

Delta Charter is 3-2 overall and 3-1 in district play after a convincing 44-6 win over Tensas High School last Thursday night. Both teams are tied with Ouachita Christian School for second place in the district standings.

Natchez High at South Jones

LAUREL — The Natchez High School Bulldogs still have a chance to make the MHSAA Class 5A Playoffs. All they have to do is defeat the South Jones High School Braves a must-win Region 3-5A match-up for both teams to secure that berth.

Natchez High fell to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in region play after a heartbreaking 41-38 home loss to Brookhaven High School.

South Jones picked up a forfeit win over West Jones High School to improve to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in region play.

Calhoun Academy at WCCA

WOODVILLE — The undefeated Wilkinson County Christian Academy Rams will play host to the Calhoun Academy Cougars Friday night in the first round (quarterfinals) of the 2020 MAIS 8-Man Class 1A Playoffs.

WCCA, the No. 2 seed, enters the postseason with a 10-0 record after a 56-0 shutout win over the Prentiss Christian School Saints last Friday night that clinched the District 2-1A championship for the second straight season.

Calhoun Academy is the No. 7 seed and goes into the postseason with a 6-4 overall record. The Cougars finished in third place in a tough District 1-1A after a hard-fought 32-24 win over Deer Creek School last week.

Forest at Franklin County

MEADVILLE — The Franklin County High School Bulldogs have been one of the biggest surprise teams in the Miss-Lou this season. And they look to keep their momentum going Friday night when they host the Forest High School Bearcats in the first round of the 2020 MHSAA Class 3A South State Playoffs

Franklin County enter the playoffs on a three-game winning streak after a 22-12 home win over Jefferson County High School that clinched the Region 7 No. 2 seed for the Bulldogs that improved their overall record to 5-4. They finished with a 3-1 mark in Region 7-3A.

Forest, on the other hand, is going in the opposite direction heading into this first-round match-up. The Bearcats are on a three-game losing streak after a tough 48-46 loss at home to Kemper County to end up with the No. 3 seed out of Region 5-3A.

Vidalia at Madison Parish

TALLULAH, La. — The Vidalia High School Vikings will look to regroup after last week’s home loss to Ferriday and finally get in the win column when they hit the road to take on the Madison Parish High School Jaguars Friday night in an LHSAA District 2-2A game.

Vidalia fell to 0-3 overall and 0-3 in district play after its 70-0 loss to Ferriday. Madison Parish continued its up-and-down season with a 48-14 road win over Beekman Charter School.

Block at Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, La. — After earning their first win of the 2020 season, the Block High School Bears will look to make it two in a row when they visit the Montgomery High School Tigers Friday night in an LHSAA District 3-1A game.

Block is 1-4 overall and 1-1 in district play after a stunning 22-13 homecoming win over LaSalle High School. The Bears trailed those Tigers 13-8 at halftime before outscoring them 14-0 in the second half.

Montgomery is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in district play after a 48-6 beatdown at the hands of now-No. 9 Logansport High School on the road last Friday night.

Jefferson County at Morton

MORTON — Back-to-back losses to Hazlehurst High School and Franklin County High School at the end the regular season put the Jefferson County High School Tigers at the No. 3 seed out of Region 7-3A.

Which means they will be on the road Friday night when they face the Region 5-3A No. 2 seed Morton High School Panthers in the first round of the 2020 MHSAA Class 3A South State Playoffs.

Jefferson County enters the playoffs with a 4-4 overall record and finished with a 2-2 mark in 7-3A. The Tigers are coming off a 22-12 loss at Franklin County in which they turned the ball over three times and their defense gave up over 200 rushing yards.

Morton is 7-3 overall and finished with a 3-1 record in Region 5-3A. The Panthers enter the playoffs on a four-game winning streak after a 44-7 non-region home win over Pelahatchie High School. This will be their third straight home game.

Wilkinson County at Kemper County

DEKALB — Nearly two weeks after their last regular-season game, the Wilkinson County High School Wildcats will be on the road Friday night when they take on the Kemper County High School Wildcats in the first round of the MHSAA Class 3A South State Playoffs.

Playing just a schedule comprised of its Region 7-3A opponents, Wilkinson County went 1-3 overall and in region play after a 32-6 win over Port Gibson High School back on Saturday, Oct. 24 after that game was postponed the prior Friday night due to inclement weather. That win earned these Wildcats the region’s No. 4 seed.

Kemper County won four of its last five games to enter the playoffs with a 7-2 overall record. Those Wildcats won a share of the Region 5-3A championship with Morton High School, but a 28-27 win earned them the region’s No. 1 seed.

Cedar Creek at Sicily Island

SICILY ISLAND — The Sicily Island High School Tigers will return to the field for the first time in two weeks on Friday night when they host the Cedar Creek School Cougars Friday night in an LHSAA District 2-1A game.

Sicily Island was originally scheduled to host Delhi High School last Friday, then that game was supposed to have been rescheduled to last Thursday night due to a lack of officials.

But that game ended up being canceled after a player on Delhi’s team tested positive for COVID-19. However, the Tigers was not given a forfeit win, leaving them at 0-4 overall and 0-3 in district play.

After a 3-0 start to the season, Cedar Creek is on a two-game losing skid after a 7-6 loss at St. Frederick High School last Friday night to drop to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in district play.