Delta Charter’s 6th-12th grades go virtual, games canceled, after COVID-19 case reported

FERRIDAY — Delta Charter School’s entire sixth- through 12th-grade classes are participating in virtual classes until after Thanksgiving due to COVID-19 cases reported in the school, officials said.

All high school and junior high athletic activities have also been canceled for two weeks beginning Friday, Nov. 6, DCS Principal Jimmy Comeaux said, adding the football team will not play their Friday night game against St. Frederick or a scheduled game on Friday, Nov. 13, against Cedar Creek.

“Our football players are all quarantined (Nov. 6) and on the 13th and will be back to play our last game on the 20th,” Comeaux said.

The school’s sixth- through 12th-grade students started virtual classes on Friday, Nov. 6, after a student athlete and teacher’s aide tested positive for COVID-19, Comeaux said.

“We had one child test positive and one teacher’s aide or parent professional,” Comeaux said. “The student that tested positive was a virtual student but he played football and has been around our football players and our basketball players and four coaches were also involved. We had another couple of teachers out and couldn’t get enough substitute teachers.”

The school had been notified that the student tested positive on Wednesday and all of the football and basketball players were quarantined at home on Thursday before the rest of the classes became virtual on Friday, Comeaux said.

Teachers who are not in quarantine continue teaching from school. In-person classes would resume Monday, Nov. 30, after the Thanksgiving holiday, he said.

“We’re just proceeding as best as we can in 2020,” Comeaux said. “I want to thank our teachers for all of the hard work they’re doing trying to make sure our students can continue their education virtually as best we can.”