November 7, 2020

Despite strife, we see hope all over

By Editorial Board

Published 12:18 am Saturday, November 7, 2020

In the midst of the strife of the world, we can look to our community and find numerous examples of charity, kindness and hope.

Tricia Dawson and her husband, Duane, who is originally from Natchez, moved back in August 2019. She said God simply worked it out for them to be able to return.

Dawson said she read in The Democrat last April that the police department was getting a new police dog, a Belgian Malinois, which they named Toon.

She said she thinks K-9 officer Toon deserves protection just like other police officers, so she set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money for a bullet resistant vest for him.

This week, her work and the donation of other souls here, exceeded its $2,000 goal and Toon will soon have his vest.

Dawson is now working to raise funds for something even more special — a larger police vehicle in which Toon can travel.

She said traveling in a standard police vehicle isn’t the safest for K-9 officers. Dawson said Toon and his human police officer partner, Stanley Starks, will be safer in a vehicle specifically designed for him.

If you want to help with Dawson’s fundraiser, please visit gofundme.com/f/k9-vest-for-officer-toon.

Our community is likely to see more need this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. If you are able, please make plans to spread the love of the season by choosing a Natchez or Adams County charity or group to support. And your support does not have to be monetary in nature. For instance, the Stewpot is in need of people picking up one of their frozen turkeys, taking it home and cooking and deboning it, returning the turkey meat to the Stewpot.

We have all kinds of ways we can volunteer to help those in need this season. Let’s do what we can to make the holidays special for all in our community.

