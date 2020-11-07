Rebels rack up 335 rushing yards to beat Mustangs

NATCHEZ — Corey Sewell and Blake LaPrairie combined for 366 total rushing yards and four touchdowns as the Adams County Christian School Rebels defeated the Pillow Academy Mustangs 30-17 Friday night at Bobby Marks Stadium in the quarterfinals of the 2020 MAIS Class 5A Playoffs.

Sewell had his best game of the season as he ran through Pillow Academy’s defense to the tune of 238 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. He had a one-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion run gave No. 3 seed ACCS an 8-0 lead at the 9:31 mark of the first quarter. He also scored on a 45-yard run late in the third quarter to help give the Rebels a 30-10 lead.

LaPrairie had a strong game of his own on the ground with 128 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. He had touchdown runs of 38 yards late in the first quarter and 37 yards with 2:52 to go in the third quarter that ended a scoreless drought of nearly two full quarters.

Ball control was key in the Rebels’ victory as they held the ball for 29 minutes and 17 seconds compared to just 18 minutes and 43 seconds for No. 6 seed Pillow Academy.

As a team, ACCS had 385 of its 397 yards of total offense on the ground and 13 first downs. The Rebels’ defense held the Mustangs (8-4) to just six first downs and 165 yards of total offense. JD Granger had a team-leading six tackles while Garren Patt and Dantavious Stampley each had five tackles. Both LaPrairie and Sewell contributed with four tackles and one sack.

Pillow Academy senior quarterback Christian Belk had a rough game, going just 3-for-15 passing for 56 yards. However, he did score on a 48-yard run late in the third quarter that cut the Rebels’ lead to 22-10. But it would not be enough.

Neither would Gavin Lessley’s 42-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter that made it a two-score game at the 11:51 mark.

ACCS (9-2) will be on the road next Friday when it takes on No. 2 seed Heritage Academy in a semifinal-round game. The Patriots held on for a 21-19 win over No. 7 seed Starkville Academy.