We continue to give thanks to all our veterans

Happy Veterans Day to all our veterans past and present from Zion Hill No. 1 Baptist Church.

It is with great sadness we announce the cancellation of our annual Veterans Day program. We know how much you look forward to this event because of the overwhelming response. The smile on your face tells the story. Last year, our total veterans attendance was near 100 veterans.

We thank God because it’s what we prayed for — that we could express our appreciation to all veterans. It brings the Zion Hill family great pleasure to be a part of giving honor to where honor is due. We have hosted this program for more than 10 years. Every second Sunday in November, we gather to pay tribute. We have forged a sincere appreciation and respect for our veterans along with lifelong friendships. We want to express our gratitude for the rights and freedoms we now enjoy.

It is because of their sacrifices and courage these rights are available to all of us. A price was paid by dedicated men and women for this freedom we now enjoy. We don’t take it lightly is why we chose this program to shower them with thanks they have earned. To serve is not an easy job. It requires going beyond the call of duty and we say thank you.

Whenever you see a veteran, please take the time to say, “Thank you for your service to our country.” If you know a veteran, give them a call or drop a card in the mail just to say thank you. Not all veterans were drafted. Some volunteered, and that says a lot about the love for country.

Veterans, no matter what branch of service they enlisted with, all have the same language.

For a novice, when they get together, just quietly step back. You won’t understand, but still listen. They all have amazing stories to tell — some very sad, but tempered with courage and determination to make us safe.

We will miss all of you, but your health and safety are our priority. We look forward to seeing all of you next year, and I know we’re going to have a wonderful time, just catching up.

Covid-19 may have hampered our plans, but not our spirits. We’re still committed to showing our appreciation for your sacrifice. You stepped up and a gave your very best. For this selfless act, we say God bless you.

We thank God for your families that served as well, patiently waiting and taking care of home. We say may God continue to bless all military families.

We couldn’t let this time pass without showing our gratitude to our service men and women. Gifts and prizes have been donated, with the grand prize of a 32-inch TV. We will draw for prizes from our check in list. You will be notified if you win and given instructions on picking up your prize.

We always like to be sure we give you valuable information. Please make use of our Veterans Affairs office. Sonangela Johnson is our Veterans Affair officer. Due to covid-19, please call 601-304-7800 for an appointment to assist you with veteran needs.

The Hospitality Committee (Rosena Profice and Alice M. Jones) along with the Zion Hill #1 Church family will be eagerly waiting to see all of you in November 2021.

God bless all veterans and their families. Joe W. Pickett is the pastor.

Alice M. JONES is the 2020 chairperson at Zion Hill No. 1 Baptist Church.