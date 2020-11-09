expand
November 9, 2020

Gregory L. Duncan

By Staff Reports

Published 5:49 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

Sept. 11, 1949 – Nov. 8, 2020

MONTEREY — Funeral services for Gregory L. Duncan Sr., 71, of Monterey, will be held at Monterey Church of Christ on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Bro. Bobby Ensminger officiating.  Interment will follow at the Family Cemetery at 154 Sunshine Rd in Monterey, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Gregory was born on Sunday, September 11, 1949 in Winnsboro, LA and passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Gregory was a member of Monterey Church of Christ, Masonic Lodge 390, and the Barak Shrine Temple. He was a hard working man, a good friend, brother, uncle, and pop to a lot of kids. He was a very honest man, and always kept his word. He loved his family and his little dog, Mooch. To know him, was to love him, and he will be missed by everybody that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George L. Duncan and Mildred Price Duncan; and brother, Billy Carroll Duncan.
Gregory leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Melba Duncan; two daughters, Belinda LaPrairie and her husband DeWayne and Sandy Avery and her husband Cam; son, Gregory Duncan, Jr. and his wife Sarah all of Monterey, LA; three brothers, Garry Duncan and his wife Jennifer of Ferriday, LA, Wesley Duncan of Ferriday, LA, and Richie Paul and his wife Debbie of Monterey, LA; nine grandkids, Tayler LaPrairie Bird and her husband Corey, Jachob LaPrairie and his fiance Madalynn, Caeleb LaPrairie, Colby Avery, Tucker Avery, Kinzie Avery, Chase Avery, Cammeron Duncan, and Landon Duncan all of Monterey, LA; and brother-in-law, Joey Davis and his wife Sue Ann Davis Eclectic, AL.

Pallbearers are Jachob LaPrairie, Caleb LaPrairie, Colby Avery, Corey Bird, Ronnie Duncan, Cliff Randall, Richie Paul, and Collin Taunton.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Tayler Bird, Cammeron Sue Duncan, Kinzie Avery, Tucker Avery, Chase Avery, Landon Duncan, Donnie Burley, Blaine Paul, Joey Davis, Dawson Thompson, Dave Fancher, Gary Domangue, Jeremy Jones, and Ryan Pecanty.
The family would like to send a special thanks to all of Compassionate Hospice Care, Stephanie Womack and Erin Woodruff with Louisiana Home Care, Dr. Huey Moak, Dr. Freedman, Dr. Soudan, and the Nursing Staff on the 3rd floor at Rapides Regional.

Mr. Greg and Aiden Taunton had a special bond, and loved one another. So the family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Aiden’s Light P.O. Box 401 Monterey, LA.

The family will receive friends at Monterey Church of Christ  on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

