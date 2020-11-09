expand
November 10, 2020

Thanks to our veterans from a grateful nation

By Editorial Board

Published 9:45 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, “The Great War,” the war to end all wars, the war also known as World War I, ended with the Treaty of Versailles on what would later become known and celebrated as “Armistice Day.”

In 1938, Congress proclaimed the day, Nov. 11, as Armistice Day, a national holiday to honor World War I veterans, the end of that war and as a cause for world peace.

World peace soon gave way to other wars, including World War II and the Korean conflict and Congress later, in 1954, modified the Armistice Day holiday by changing it to Veterans Day to honor American veterans of all wars.

Since then we have had more wars and conflicts, including Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan and added many to the ranks of veterans in the United States.

It is fitting to have a day set aside to honor all of those brave men and women who have served our nation in the armed forces as we owe them all a great debt.

Veterans Day, unlike Memorial Day, which honors soldiers who died in the line of duty, is a day set aside to honor all of those who have served our nation in its armed forces.

On Wednesday, we will take time to honor all of those brave men and women and thank them for their service to our nation.

We also will remember the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month and observe a moment of silence to honor them and to pray for world peace.

Thank you for your service, veterans!

