Magnolia Bluffs increasing COVID-19 precautions

NATCHEZ — Additional COVID-19 safety measures have been enacted Magnolia Bluffs Casino and Magnolia Bluffs Hotel in order to increase the level of safety for both guests and team members, Magnolia Bluffs officials stated in a news release Wednesday.

In conjunction with the property’s “Play Safe. Stay Safe” policy, the entire casino and hotel is being sprayed with a disinfecting product that kills COVID-19 and other viruses and then acts as a protectant for up to 90 days, the news release states.

“We are the first casino doing this to protect our employees and guests and this in addition to all of our required cleaning by Mississippi Gaming Commission and the CDC,” said Kevin Preston, founder and president of Magnolia Bluffs.

The two-step cleaning process begins with killing any existing bacteria, virus and germs that are on a surface with a hospital-grade disinfectant said to eliminate 99.999% of microbes, including COVID-19, within 10 minutes.

The second step is applying an anti-microbial surface protectant, which continues to eliminate any microbe that lands on the surface for up to 90 days after application.

More information can be found at www.lastgerm.com/how-it-works.

Since the outset of the pandemic, Magnolia Bluffs has also implemented the following safety measures as recommended by the CDC and the Mississippi Gaming Commission:

4Guests and team members are required to wear masks while on the property.

4Social distancing is enforced throughout the casino and at times patrons may be asked to move or space themselves from others to ensure the distancing guideline is followed.

4Temperature checks are conducted on both customers and staff upon arrival and anyone with a temperature greater than 100° F will not be allowed to enter the casino.

4Symptom screenings are performed prior to admittance.

4Smoking and vaping on the casino floor are temporarily prohibited.

4Regular and thorough cleaning of all areas will be conducted, including all slot machines and gaming tables.

“The safety of our guests and team members is paramount as we continue to steer through the (COVID-19) pandemic. We’re just thankful for all the support and understanding from our local communities,” Preston said.