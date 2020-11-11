Coley Perkins

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Coley “Corey” Perkins, 38, of Ferriday, LA, who died Nov. 6, 2020 at Riverland Medical Center will be at Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. James BC, Frogmore, LA.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Corey was born June 13, 1982, in Ferriday, LA, the son of Lonnie Cage and Beverly Perkins.

He was preceded in death by an aunt, Bonita Curvin.

He is survived by his parents; his loving wife, LaToya Finley Perkins; Ayden Finley, who was raised as their own son; two sisters, Tanyala Jolla (George), Renata Rice (Earl); a special friend, Charles Jefferson (Magnolia); special aunt-in-law, Godfrey Carson (Derrick), all of Ferriday, LA; nine aunts, Joann Taylor, Gilbertine Armsted (Larry), Donnie Smith, Dale Cage, all of Ferriday, LA, Gloria Perkins, Baton Rouge, LA, Cheryl Cage (Charles), Connie Winder (James), both of Knoxville, TN, Terry Curvin (Roosevelt), Clayton, LA, Paula Stratton (Frederick), Royce City, TX; brother-in-law, Richard Luss (Ashley), Alexandria, LA; his mother-in-law, Valeria Stevenson (Derek), Monterey, LA; two uncles, Myron Perkins (Shelia), Clayton, LA, Patrick Perkins, Ferriday, LA; his father-in-law, Richard Luss (Stephanie), Monroe, LA; a host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.

The family has requested for those who attend to wear a mask if able.

