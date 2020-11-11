expand
Ad Spot

November 12, 2020

Coley Perkins

By Staff Reports

Published 4:25 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Coley “Corey” Perkins, 38, of Ferriday, LA, who died Nov. 6, 2020 at Riverland Medical Center will be at Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. James BC, Frogmore, LA.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Corey was born June 13, 1982, in Ferriday, LA, the son of Lonnie Cage and Beverly Perkins.

He was preceded in death by an aunt, Bonita Curvin.

He is survived by his parents; his loving wife, LaToya Finley Perkins; Ayden Finley, who was raised as their own son; two sisters, Tanyala Jolla (George), Renata Rice (Earl); a special friend, Charles Jefferson (Magnolia); special aunt-in-law, Godfrey Carson (Derrick), all of Ferriday, LA; nine aunts, Joann Taylor, Gilbertine Armsted (Larry), Donnie Smith, Dale Cage, all of Ferriday, LA, Gloria Perkins, Baton Rouge, LA, Cheryl Cage (Charles), Connie Winder (James), both of Knoxville, TN, Terry Curvin (Roosevelt), Clayton, LA, Paula Stratton (Frederick), Royce City, TX; brother-in-law, Richard Luss (Ashley), Alexandria, LA; his mother-in-law, Valeria Stevenson (Derek), Monterey, LA; two uncles, Myron Perkins (Shelia), Clayton, LA, Patrick Perkins, Ferriday, LA; his father-in-law, Richard Luss (Stephanie), Monroe, LA; a host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.

The family has requested for those who attend to wear a mask if able.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.

More News

Ferriday football player tests positive for COVID-19 ending regular season

The Depot restaurant proprietors hope to be open by summer

New faces: Mississippi State leans on freshmen, transfers

Ole Miss banking heavily on contributions from 3 transfers

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

The Depot restaurant proprietors hope to be open by summer

News

City withdraws offer to give old General Hospital to foundation

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Adams schools closing due to COVID outbreak

News

NASD will be distributing new Chrome Books to over 3,000 students

News

Natchez Inc. and city library ask Natchez to make up $47K in budget shortfalls

News

Holiday rings: City crews put up tree, Christmas decorations

News

Co-Lin cancels remainder of football season due to COVID-19

News

Co-Lin Natchez to suspend culinary program in fall 2021

News

Magnolia Bluffs increasing COVID-19 precautions

News

COVID-19 affects charitable veterans group

News

Natchez, Adams County celebrate Veterans Day

News

Adams County Election Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

News

ACSO Chief Deputy Brown faces charges; placed on administrative leave

News

The Dart: Couple enjoys Natchez

News

Trump, who never admits defeat, mulls how to keep up fight

News

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

News

Concordia Parish inmate charged in jail murder

News

Adams County COVID-19 deaths, cases rise as holidays loom

News

Week 13: Live high school football scores

News

Delta Charter’s 6th-12th grades go virtual, games canceled, after COVID-19 case reported

News

Natchez Mayor: Project would construct three docks and prevent flooding Under the Hill

News

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

News

K-9 Officer Toon to get safety vest

News

Vidalia woman struggling after Hurricane Delta