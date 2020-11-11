Jan. 5, 1946 – Nov. 6, 2020

NATCHEZ — Memorial Services for Ethel Louise Dees, 74, of Vidalia, LA, who passed away on November 6, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 services at 11 a.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church located at 142 Old Hwy 84 #1 Natchez, MS with Bro. Everett Ellzey officiating; she will be laid to rest at Natchez City Cemetery next to her parents.

Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. Thank you in advance.

Ethel was born on January 5, 1946, in Natchez, MS to George and Della Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Ryan Dees. Ethel really loved her family and friends. She was so full of life and was always smiling.

She leaves to cherish her memories two loving children, Kenneth Dees and wife Dianne and Penny Smith and husband Dexter; one sister, Margaret Carter, four brothers, Terry Smith, Bobby Smith, Bill Smith and Rocky Smith and his wife Kitty; five grandchildren, Jana Dees, Brandon Dees, Abbie Graves, Brandon Smith and his wife Hannah and Neil Smith; six great grandchildren, Cara May, Chloe Dees, Maddi Smith, Breyson Smith, Brenton Levite and Kyle Walker; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

