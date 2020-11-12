Crime reports: Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Devarte Frazier, 29, 124 Ram Circle, on a charge of aggravated domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Bianca Good, 28, 412 Watts Ave., on a charge of aggravated domestic violence. No bond set.

Jamie Hollins, 412 Watts Ave., on a charge of aggravated domestic violence. No bond set.

Sean Timmons, 35, 6 Janice Circle, on a charge of malicious mischief. No bond set.

Kimberly Simpson, 44, 306 Serio St., on a charge of disorderly conduct. Bond set at $500.

Billie Harried Jr., 805 Morgan Ave., on a charge of public drunkenness/profanity. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Floyd Lawrence, 18, 84 West Wilderness Road, on a charge of motor vehicle possession of marijuana. Bond set at $500.

Arrests — Sunday

Tyler Keith, 27, 818 Main St., on a charge of flight from justice. No bond set.

Marcus Jackson, 38, 805 Martin Luther King Jr. St., on a charge of aggravated domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Charles Holloway, 22, 7821 Southavlon, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $500.

Appollinia Jenkins, 25, 21 Village Square, on a charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.

D’Vonte Leonard, 25, 307 Dumas Drive, on a charge of destruction of public property and resisting arrest. Bond set at $1,500.

Terrance Matthews, 48, 104 Fourth St., on a charge of shoplifting and trespassing. Bond set at $2,250.

Jerry Davis, 56, 203 Alabama St., on a charge of shoplifting and trespassing. Bond set at $2,250.

Glen Henderson, 41, 14 Old Courthouse Road, on charge of contempt of court. Bond set at $200.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Suspicious activity on North Union Street.

Suspicious activity on Duster Drive.

False alarm on Lafayette Street.

Intelligence report on College Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on D’Evereaux Drive.

Accident on Linwood Court.

Simple assault on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on North Broadway Street.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Threats on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Three traffic stops on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Montebello/Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive/Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Taylors Lane.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on State Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Seven traffic stops on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Gayosa Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Drive/Durham Bus Station.

Traffic stop on Lafitte Street.

Reports — Monday

Accident on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street/Winchester Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Northgate Road.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Duster Drive.

Loud noise/music on Gayosa Avenue/Trailer Park.

Traffic stop at Lynda Lee Drive/Walgreens Parking Lot.

Traffic stop at Fourth Street/St. Catherine Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Rembert Street/St. Catherine Street.

Suspicious activity on Franklin Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Natchez Market.

Disturbance on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Sports Center.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on High Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Sharonika Renee Davis, 34, 726 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of disturbance of a family. Released on $500.00 bond.

William Jones, 23, 2 Hammer Drive, Natchez, on a charge of false information or identification. Released on $500.00 bond.

Cody Tucker, 25, 49 Rand Road, Natchez, on a charge of motor vehicle: possession of marijuana. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Jesse Lee Stewart, 54, 8 Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed robbery. Held without bond.

Reports — Thursday

Domestic disturbance on Ingram Circle/Kenny Graves Avenue.

Loud noise/music on Gadwell Court.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road/Exxon.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Hutchins Landing Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Harassment on Canvas Back Court.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Abandoned vehicle on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on River Termanial Road.

Harassment on Cranfield Road.

Disturbance on Lake Montrose Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Village Green Apartments.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Ogden Road.

False alarm (dog problem) on Southview Drive.

Burglary on Timberlake Road.

Dog problem on Elbow Lane.

Domestic disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Lambuth Car Wash.

Traffic stop at Tractor Supply Company.

Two traffic stops on Liberty Road.

Welfare concern/check on Terry Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Redbud Lane.

Disturbance on Cloverdale Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Natchez Toyota.

Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Morgantown Road.

Malicious mischief on Broadmoor Drive.

Intelligence report on Clifton Avenue.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Lucas McCoy, 37, 933 South River Road, on a charge of possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs, two counts. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Whitney F. Wiggington, 33, 9171 LA 129 Monterey, on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Haley G. Adams, 20, 121 Perkins St., Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear and failure to pay/two counts. No bond set.

Allen W. Moss, 55, 2798 LA 569 Ferriday, on a charge of simple criminal damage to property and aggravated assault. Bond set at $2,500.

Jon Coven, 26, 3067 Dunbar Road, Ferriday, on a probation violation. No bond set.

Christian Wilson, 23, 103 Morace Road, on a probation violation. No bond set.

Horatio Gray, 21, 1108 Apple St., on a charge of aggravated flight from an officer, possession of schedule II drugs with intent and an expired license plate. No bond set.

Walter Box, 20, 416 Levens Edition Road, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for a probation violation. No bond set.

Reports unavailable.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Reginald McCoy, 37, 200 Kyle Road, Ferriday, on charges of possession of marijuana unauthorized use and entry after being forbidden. No bond set.

