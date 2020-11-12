Ferriday football player tests positive for COVID-19 ending regular season

FERRIDAY — After their next two opponents canceled scheduled games due to COVID-19 outbreaks, the Ferriday High School Trojans had one of their own team members test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ferriday High School Trojans already had their game at LHSAA District 2-2A opponent Delhi Charter School that was to take place Friday night canceled after three members of the Delhi football team tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago.

Then, Trojans Head Coach Stanley Smith found out earlier this week that their game at non-district opponent Richwood High School in Monroe, Louisiana, that was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, which was supposed to have been their regular-season finale, was canceled due to members of the Rams’ football team testing positive for COVID-19.

Smith had hoped to find alternate opponents for those two games but was unsuccessful. Then he found out one of his own players tested positive on Wednesday, which put the Trojans’ football team in quarantine for the next two weeks.

“We won’t be able to play again until the playoffs,” Smith said. The LHSAA Class 2A Playoffs don’t begin until Friday, Nov. 27 — the day after Thanksgiving.

Which meant that last Friday’s 42-36 loss at home to Mangham High School will be Ferriday’s final game of the regular season. That put the Dragons, now ranked No. 6 in this week’s LSWA Class 2A poll in the driver’s seat to win the district title with two games remaining — Friday at home vs. Vidalia and Nov. 20 at Madison Parish.

Ferriday, on the other hand, dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 in Class 2A. Its final regular-season record is 5-1 overall and 4-1 in district play. Mangham improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in district play.

As for where he thinks the Trojans will be seeded when the brackets come out, Smith said, “I don’t know. It depends on a couple of games. We’ll probably be anywhere between 5 and 8. All depends on how things turn out.”

Smith said that had Ferriday defeated Mangham, the Trojans likely would have been the No. 1 or No. 2 seed.