WCCA falls to Briarfield in 8-man semifinals

WOODVILLE — Briarfield Academy senior quarterback TJ Baker threw two touchdown passes and ran for five more as the No. 3 seed Rebels rallied for a 50-35 win over the No. 2 seed Wilkinson County Christian Academy Rams Friday night in the semifinals of the 2020 MAIS 8-Man Class 1A Playoffs.

Baker got defending Class 1A state champion Briarfield Academy (10-0) off to a good start on touchdown runs of 44 and 12 yards to give the Rebels a 14-0 lead.

WCCA would then score 28 straight points in the second quarter to grab the lead. Roderick Bailey had a 28-yard touchdown run and Ben Sessions added the extra point at the 9:00 mark of the quarter, making it a 14-7 game. Bailey was held to 64 yards on 12 carries.

Then with 4:57 to go in the same quarter, RJ Fisher ran in from one yard out and KeKe Anderson ran in for the 2-point conversion run, giving the Rams a 15-14 lead. Anderson had a 53-yard touchdown catch from Andrew Sessions with 3:58 to go until halftime to give them a 22-14 lead. Andrew Sessions went 15-for-24 passing for 182 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Anderson had eight catches for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Bailey picked off a Baker pass and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown, but the extra point was blocked as the Rams had a 28-14 lead and appeared to have all the momentum on their side with 2:45 to go in the first half.

Then Baker, as well as Briarfield’s defense, would flip the momentum back to the Rebels. Baker scored on a 24-yard run with 54 seconds left until the half.

They got the ball back quickly and Baker connected with Markaylon Carroway on a 22-yard TD pass with five seconds remaining until halftime and added the 2-point conversion run to make it a 28-all game.

Bailey scored on a four-yard run and Ben Sessions added the extra point, giving WCCA (11-1) a 35-28 lead with 2:15 left in the third quarter. That would be the last time the Rams would have the lead in the game.

Baker scored on a 44-yard run and threw a 2-point conversion pass to Crews Fortenberry at the 1:22 mark of the third quarter, giving Briarfield at 36-35 lead. Baker scored on a 12-yard run and added the ensuing 2-point conversion run with 5:28 remaining for a 44-35 lead.

He then threw a 43-yard TD pass to Landon Webb with 1:28 to go.

Ryan Fisher led the Rams’ defense with 12 tackles while Bailey had eight tackles and one interception. RJ Fisher had five tackles while Nathan Mudd and Ben Sessions each had one fumble recovery.