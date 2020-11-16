expand
Ad Spot

November 16, 2020

‘American Picker’ star and producer, Mike Wolfe, poses for a picture with Candi Davis of Natchez at the Under the Hill Saloon over the weekend. Wolfe is in town filming interview segments for an upcoming episode of the History Chanel show. (Submitted Picture)

‘American Pickers’ filming segments in Natchez this week

By Scott Hawkins

Published 1:47 pm Monday, November 16, 2020

NATCHEZ — “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe is in Natchez this week filming segments of the antique collector series featured on History Channel and produced by A&E Television Networks and Cineflix Media.

Wolfe was spotted around town over the weekend and posed for pictures with locals who are posting them on social media.

Anthony Rodriguez of Cineflix said Wolfe is filming interview segments in Natchez this week for an upcoming episode and the crew will be back later to film more scenes in the area.

 

 

More News

‘American Pickers’ filming segments in Natchez this week

Sixth District Attorney’s office closed for 2 weeks after positive COVID-19 case

Adams County extends mask mandate to Jan. 31 as COVID-19 numbers rise

Sandra Lynn Schilling Parks

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business