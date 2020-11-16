Jan. 7, 1941 – Nov. 12, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Newell Gail Smith, 79, of Natchez, will be on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. with his twin brother presiding over the services. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, under the direction of Young’s of Vidalia.

Gail was born on Tuesday, January 7, 1941 in Elizabeth, LA, and passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his residence. He was a resident of Natchez, a member of the United States Army. He worked for Armstrong Tire and Rubber as a tire builder before transferring to Des Moines Iowa.

He is predeceased by his wife, Nancy Jenkins Smith; parents, William Joseph and Mildred Jordan Smith; sister, Hazel Louise Smith; and his beloved Irish Setter, Dixie Rosalie.

Surviving family members are his daughter, Terri Lynn Burke and husband Richard of Natchez; grand daughter, Kelli Bullock, and two great granddaughters, Sophia and Valerie, of Natchez; grandson, Richard Burke Jr.; twin brother, W. Dale Smith; and wife Bille Rose, Oklahoma City, OK; sister, Sandra Bailey and husband Samuel, of Natchez; and sister, Janet Lee, of Vidalia. Also surviving are his special friends Bessie Mizelle and Adam Welch, many special nieces and nephews, and Lady Melrose his Irish Setter.

Pallbearers will be family.

