Robert London

July 7, 2014 – Oct. 27, 2020

ROXIE — Graveside services for Robert “Peanut” London, 6, of Roxie, MS, who passed away on October 27, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Meadville, MS; will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 1 p.m. at Zion Cemetery in Roxie, MS under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home of Bude, MS.

A viewing will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Lighthouse Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 30 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

Peanut was born on July 7, 2014 in Natchez, MS to Chantell White and R.J. London Jr.

Robert is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bennie and Patricia White, paternal grandparents, R.J. Sr. and Charliestene London; one aunt, Carolyn Reed; one uncle, Johnathan London; great uncle and uncle, John L. and Margaret Starks.

He is survived by his parents, Chantell White of Metairie, LA and R.J. London Jr. of Bude, MS; special mother who raised him, Kathy Rogers of Roxie, MS; special grandmother, Katie Thomas of Roxie, MS; one sister, Skylar Tuckson; one special sister, Katherine White; one special brother, Kameron White; seven aunts, Emma Robinson, Felicia White Vassar and husband Dexter, Myra London, Diondria White, Cassandra London, Aaliyah White and Cindy London; two special aunts, Molly Wiley and husband Troy and Reva Ellis and husband Ken; two special uncles, Dwight Rogers and wife Pamela and Harvey Rogers; a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.