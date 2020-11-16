expand
Ad Spot

November 18, 2020

William Roger Thornton

By Staff Reports

Published 5:58 pm Monday, November 16, 2020

MONTEREY — Funeral services for William Roger Thornton, 85, of Monterey, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, November 18, 200 at 10 a.m. with Bro. Jimmy Holland officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez National Cemetery with immediate family only, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

William was born on Wednesday, March 6, 1935 in Winnsboro, LA and passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Ferriday, LA. He was a loving man, he loved kids and dogs. William was a hardworking man, he spent many years working for Chevron as a Platform Manager, and he proudly served our country in the United States Air Force for 12 years. William will be missed by everyone who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willy Carl Thornton; mother, Myrtle Rushing Bougues; step-dad, John Ross Bougues; brother, Bill Thornton & his wife Mickey; three nieces, Theresa Whitehead, Myrtis “Cat” Case, and Sharon Butler; and brother-in-law, Clyde Graves.

William leaves behind his sister, Mary Graves of Monterey, LA; brother, Wendell Thornton & his wife Amy of Winnsboro, LA; two nieces, Rita Taylor & her husband Marvin of Patterson, LA and Dottie Beavers & her husband Dale of Harrison, AR; three nephews, Billy Thomas of Corpus Christi, TX, Larry Graves & his wife Charnell of Corpus Christi, TX, and Gerald Graves & his wife Martha of Lafayette, LA; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

More News

Make wise choices in holidays amid pandemic

Keep spirit, ACCS Rebels! We are rooting for you

Cathedral’s new ‘7SorrowsShooting’ team does well at event

Barbara Roberts

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Supervisors complain about trash blowing out of trucks

News

ACCS students excited about Thursday’s championship football game

News

Mississippi Senate confirms new US judge for the southern district

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office adds another K-9

News

‘American Pickers’ filming segments in Natchez this week

News

Sixth District Attorney’s office closed for 2 weeks after positive COVID-19 case

News

Adams County extends mask mandate to Jan. 31 as COVID-19 numbers rise

News

The Dart: Medical worker keeps on

News

Forks of Road on funding list

News

Conner Burns to host 21st annual pottery exhibit

News

Week 14: Live high school football scores

News

Natchez bringing in inmate help for storm clean up

News

Adams County Sheriff’s office investigating deputy-involved shooting

News

Adams County reports 200 new COVID-19 cases in 28 days

News

The Depot restaurant proprietors hope to be open by summer

News

City withdraws offer to give old General Hospital to foundation

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Adams schools closing due to COVID outbreak

News

NASD will be distributing new Chrome Books to over 3,000 students

News

Natchez Inc. and city library ask Natchez to make up $47K in budget shortfalls

News

Holiday rings: City crews put up tree, Christmas decorations

News

Co-Lin cancels remainder of football season due to COVID-19

News

Co-Lin Natchez to suspend culinary program in fall 2021

News

Magnolia Bluffs increasing COVID-19 precautions

News

COVID-19 affects charitable veterans group