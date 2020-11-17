expand
Ad Spot

November 18, 2020

ACCS students excited about Thursday’s championship football game

By Staff Reports

Published 2:36 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

By Skylar Wolfe

Special To the Democrat

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School is buzzing with excitement this week, as students look forward to the Rebels’ Thursday night MAIS Class 5A State Championship football game in Jackson against top-seeded Leake Academy.

The Rebels advanced to the championship game with a 22-20-overtime victory over Heritage Academy in the semifinals last Friday night.

Banners bearing players’ names and posters offering words of encouragement hang in ACCS’s hallways, and lower-grade students placed a large, blue and white “Go, Fight Win” banner on the outside of the school building.

Kelli O’Mara, a member of ACCS’s dance squad, said she is excited about Thursday’s game.

“Our dance coach always wants us to watch the team and pay attention to the game,” O’Mara said. “It is very exciting, everybody is pumped up and you go around hearing people talk about it constantly.”

ACCS Headmaster and Head Football Coach David King said everybody plays a role in making this team successful and he views the ACCS cheerleaders and dance squad as extensions of the team as their energy is worth at least a touchdown every game.

“In my opinion this school is an extension of the family,” King said. “These kids are brothers and sisters and I know that our student body is 100% behind these boys.”

King said Thursday’s championship game would be different from past championship games he has coached.

“This is my ninth state championship game to coach in,” King said. “This one is especially unique because of all that the country has been through. Our families, school board, teachers, staff and players have honestly stayed together and this football team is a representation of the scratching, clawing and staying together.”

Senior offensive lineman Garren Patt said he loves the energy around campus.

“This is my first state championship,” Patt said. “Everybody has been more energetic and hyped for the game. We have a lot of great senior leadership on this team which has helped us.”

Senior Cornerback Braxton Harveston said the school camaraderie helps the team.

“We play as a team,” Harveston said. “We never really argue, and we always play hard until the end.”

The third-seeded Rebels will face Leake Academy Thursday, 7 at Raider Field on the campus of Jackson Academy.

More News

Make wise choices in holidays amid pandemic

Keep spirit, ACCS Rebels! We are rooting for you

Cathedral’s new ‘7SorrowsShooting’ team does well at event

Barbara Roberts

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Supervisors complain about trash blowing out of trucks

News

ACCS students excited about Thursday’s championship football game

News

Mississippi Senate confirms new US judge for the southern district

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office adds another K-9

News

‘American Pickers’ filming segments in Natchez this week

News

Sixth District Attorney’s office closed for 2 weeks after positive COVID-19 case

News

Adams County extends mask mandate to Jan. 31 as COVID-19 numbers rise

News

The Dart: Medical worker keeps on

News

Forks of Road on funding list

News

Conner Burns to host 21st annual pottery exhibit

News

Week 14: Live high school football scores

News

Natchez bringing in inmate help for storm clean up

News

Adams County Sheriff’s office investigating deputy-involved shooting

News

Adams County reports 200 new COVID-19 cases in 28 days

News

The Depot restaurant proprietors hope to be open by summer

News

City withdraws offer to give old General Hospital to foundation

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Adams schools closing due to COVID outbreak

News

NASD will be distributing new Chrome Books to over 3,000 students

News

Natchez Inc. and city library ask Natchez to make up $47K in budget shortfalls

News

Holiday rings: City crews put up tree, Christmas decorations

News

Co-Lin cancels remainder of football season due to COVID-19

News

Co-Lin Natchez to suspend culinary program in fall 2021

News

Magnolia Bluffs increasing COVID-19 precautions

News

COVID-19 affects charitable veterans group