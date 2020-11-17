expand
Ad Spot

November 18, 2020

Deputy Michael Kracek and Dubaj, a two-year-old Malinois, graduated Friday from the U.S. K9 Ulimited academy in Louisiana. (Sabrina Robertson / The Natchez Democrat)

Adams County Sheriff’s Office adds another K-9

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 12:34 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office recently added a new K9 to its ranks.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten announced the arrival of the department’s third K9, named Dubaj, during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Adams County Board of Supervisors.

Patten said the department went from having zero K9s in 2016 to now having three. Dubaj, a Malinois, was trained and purchased using an anonymous donation of approximately $20,000 to the department, Patten said.

“Now we’re up to three K9s at the Sheriff’s office, all through donations from the county and a little bit from narcotics. That is huge when we started out in 2016 with not having a single dog and now we’re almost up to having a K9 per shift, which is where I want us to be.”

Maj. Shane Daugherty, who heads ACSO K9 operations, said Dubaj and his officer, Sgt. Michael Kracek, completed five weeks of training together at the U.S. K9 Unlimited academy in Louisiana on Friday.

“Everything was paid for by private donations that we’re extremely appreciative of,” Daughtery said, adding the funds were not solicited. “We had some people come forward and we were able to make it happen.”

Daugherty said both Dubaj and the department’s other K9, Barry, have multiple skills such as bite training, tracking and detecting narcotics.

The department also has a Redbone hound, named Duke, who works with Corporal Chip Mingee and is used specifically for tracking.

Daugherty said Barry is assigned to ACSO’s Special Operations Group with Sgt. Thomas McGinty while Dubaj and Duke would work opposite patrol shifts with Kracek and Mingee.

“With it as tough as it is on law enforcement right now, it is great to have guardian angels in the community who still stand for and with us,” Patten said. “Even though I’m not going to name them but they know who they are and we couldn’t have gotten our K9 unit to where it is without them. Our family here at ACSO greatly appreciates them.”

Also during Monday’s meeting, Patten congratulated three new officers who graduated from the police academy and were added to the force: Cortez Adams, Deselle Davis and Levarious Dorsey.

After the meeting, Maj. Buddy Frank, head of ACSO patrol division, said each of the graduates completed 12 weeks of training.

“It is physical and mental, to the point of making sure that you are able to back up any officer on the street and handle anything that could come at you. That is what it amounts to. I’m happy for these three because there is nothing easy about it. If you don’t want it, you’re not going to make it.”

Frank said the department is still taking applications for new recruits.

“We’re not at full capacity yet but we are in the process of hiring to get us up to full capacity,” said Maj. Buddy Frank, head of ACSO patrol division. “We are looking to hire two or three more people and are interviewing and taking applications now to fill those positions.”

In other matters during Monday’s meeting of the Adams County Board of Supervisors, the board:

* Unanimously approved extending the Adams County mask mandate, which would have expired Nov. 30, through Jan. 31 or until active COVID-19 cases in Adams County are fewer than 25 cases in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. On Sunday there were 88 active COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County, Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford Sr. said, adding current case numbers were not immediately available during Monday’s meeting.

* Unanimously approved a MEMA grant application with a local non-profit, the New Hope Community Development Organization, to repair houses that were damaged in Hurricane Delta.

* Unanimously approved advertising for a CDL driver for the Adams County Road Department.

* Voted unanimously to seek bids for repairing two timber bridges that have closed near Anna’s Bottom. Francis Bell, Adams County purchasing clerk, said five contractors were contacted to submit bids on repairing the bridges, however, only one company responded. Officials said by state law any project under $50,000 must have at least two bid proposals.

* Heard bids for a county work truck. Bell said the two lowest quotes submitted were approximately $27,000 and $26,500. The board took the quotes under advisement.

More News

Make wise choices in holidays amid pandemic

Keep spirit, ACCS Rebels! We are rooting for you

Cathedral’s new ‘7SorrowsShooting’ team does well at event

Barbara Roberts

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Supervisors complain about trash blowing out of trucks

News

ACCS students excited about Thursday’s championship football game

News

Mississippi Senate confirms new US judge for the southern district

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office adds another K-9

News

‘American Pickers’ filming segments in Natchez this week

News

Sixth District Attorney’s office closed for 2 weeks after positive COVID-19 case

News

Adams County extends mask mandate to Jan. 31 as COVID-19 numbers rise

News

The Dart: Medical worker keeps on

News

Forks of Road on funding list

News

Conner Burns to host 21st annual pottery exhibit

News

Week 14: Live high school football scores

News

Natchez bringing in inmate help for storm clean up

News

Adams County Sheriff’s office investigating deputy-involved shooting

News

Adams County reports 200 new COVID-19 cases in 28 days

News

The Depot restaurant proprietors hope to be open by summer

News

City withdraws offer to give old General Hospital to foundation

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Adams schools closing due to COVID outbreak

News

NASD will be distributing new Chrome Books to over 3,000 students

News

Natchez Inc. and city library ask Natchez to make up $47K in budget shortfalls

News

Holiday rings: City crews put up tree, Christmas decorations

News

Co-Lin cancels remainder of football season due to COVID-19

News

Co-Lin Natchez to suspend culinary program in fall 2021

News

Magnolia Bluffs increasing COVID-19 precautions

News

COVID-19 affects charitable veterans group