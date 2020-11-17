Dec. 15, 1933 – Nov. 14, 2020

VIDALIA — Graveside services for Barbara Roberts, 86, of Vidalia, who passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Natchez City Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Wyles officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Roberts was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister as well as a lifelong member of Morgantown Baptist and had many friends involved in the church. Mrs. Roberts had a big heart and always went out of her way to help others in need because her faith was so strong.

Mrs. Roberts is preceded in death by her husband, James Donald Roberts, and her daughter Cynthia Renee Roberts.

Mrs. Roberts is survived by her grandson James Howard and her sister Rebecca Pierce.

