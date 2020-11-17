expand
November 18, 2020

Catherine Rials Hoggatt

By Staff Reports

Published 2:23 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Dec. 10, 1928 – Nov. 16, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Catherine Rials Hoggatt, 91, of Natchez, who died Monday, November 16, 2020 in Natchez will be 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Ken Ritter officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Hoggatt was born December 10, 1928, in Georgetown, MS the daughter of Silas and Christine Rials.

She attended Copiah Lincoln Jr. College in Wesson, MS. There she met and married E.F. “Joe” Hoggatt. She worked for Britton & Koontz Bank until retirement.

Mrs. Hoggatt was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, E.F. “Joe” Hoggatt and brother, Sonny Rials.

Survivors include two children, John E. Hoggatt of Natchez and Kathy H. Guyer and husband Joel of Natchez; and one grandson, Denver Hoggatt and wife Megan of Salt Lake City Utah.

Pallbearers will be William Hoggatt, Patrick Hoggatt, Michael Rodgers, Phil Gordon, David Gordon and Steve Rials.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Trinity Episcopal Church or the Natchez Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com

