Dec. 22, 1946 – Oct. 30, 2020

Services for Lillian Taylor Roots, 73, from Sacramento, California, who died Oct. 30, 2020 were held Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 under the direction of Morgan Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817.

Condolences may be sent to her sister, Donna Taylor-Flemmons, at 1531 Buckridge Way, Sacramento, CA 95833.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Taylor Sr. and Lillian Taylor; sister Gloria Jean Robinson; son Darcy; grandson Darcy Jr.; and daughter-in-law Yolanda.

She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband, T.C. Roots of Sacramento; son Douglas (Nette) Dixon; son Jerome Dixon; daughter-in-law Juanita Dixon (Darcy) all of Sacramento, CA; three siblings Vince (Clara) Mack; Donna Taylor-Flemmons both of Sacramento; Charles (Patricia) Taylor of Allen, Texas; brother-in-law Darnell (Gloria Jean) Robinson of Natchez; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.