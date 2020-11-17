expand
November 18, 2020

Johnson

Mississippi Senate confirms new US judge for the southern district

By Staff Reports

Published 12:42 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The Senate today confirmed Mississippi’s first Solicitor General, Kristi Johnson, to become a federal judge for Mississippi’s Southern District.

The United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi is in the Fifth Circuit with offices in Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Natchez and Jackson.

“This is a significant day for Mississippi as Kristi makes history for the second time this year,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “I am so proud to have appointed Kristi Johnson to serve as Mississippi’s first Solicitor General. She has made tremendous contributions to this Office and brought our appellate advocacy to new heights. I am confident she will represent Mississippi well in her new role as Mississippi’s first female federal judge for the Southern District.”

Johnson is the 221st federal judge nominated by President Trump for a lifetime appointment and confirmed by the Republican Senate majority.

The Senate confirmed Kristi Johnson by a vote of 53-43.

