Courthouse records: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2020

Adams County

Nov. 6-12

Civil suits:

Eric Redden v. Charmaine King.

Ryan McMahon et al. v. Annette Wilson.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Maurice Edward Davis, 29, Natchez to Rasean Shaquille Denegall, 27, Natchez.

Lucas Virgil Royal Tischler, 47, Ocean Springs to Janice Pearl Ray (Berry), 49, Ocean Springs.

Anthony Wayne Murray, 47, Natchez to Katherine Elaine Fleming, 46, Baton Rouge, La.

Travis Tyler Freeman, 26, Natchez to Amanda Mary Fleming, 26, Natchez.

Austin Blake Chauvin, 26, Ferriday, La. to Laura Elisabeth Whitam, 25, Natchez.

Joshua Matthew Shores, 30, Addis, La. to Jamie Carroll Currie, 27, Addis, La.

Joshua Miller Gamberi, 29, Mandeville, La. to Garyn Elizabeth Ball, 26, Covington, La.

Deed transactions:

Nov. 5-10

Tommye Sue Carter, Kristi L. Carter and Stacy Ann Carter to John Carter Austin and Lori K. Austin, land commencing at the westerly corner of lots A and B Hunter’s Hall and Hurricane Subdivision.

Patricia K. Catchings, Nicholas Sean Catchings II, and Charles Evans Catchings IV to Norris G. Edmonson and Mary L. Edmonson, land beginning at a point on the west line of Pine Street.

Tabitha M. Wroten to Sanqueshea Thompson, lot 304 Montebello Subdivision.

Charlita Screws Cloman to Dominique Grandson, lots 48 and 49 Broadmoor Subdivision, Second Development.

Wendy Kelly to Joseph David Breland and Mardie Breland, lot 18-B Clifford-Spokane Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Nov. 5-10

John Carter Austin and Lori K. Austin to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, land commencing at the westerly corner of lots A and B Hunter’s Hall and Hurricane Subdivision.

Alana Brooke Hux Roberts and Adam Blake Roberts to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, a 0.516 acre lot, portion of lot 5 Clifford-Spokane Subdivision.

Norris G. Edmonson and Mary L. Edmonson to Quicken Loans, LLC, land beginning at a point on the west line of Pine Street.

Roderick C. Givens, M.D. and Cheryl Sanford-Givens to United Mississippi Bank, lots 19 and 20 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Charles Curtis Moroney II to United Mississippi Bank, lot 10 Bingaman Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Sanqueshea Thompson to Fidelity Bank, lot 304 Montebello Subdivision.

Caleb Cross to Fidelity Bank, lot 61 of a subdivision of a portion of Dunkerron (Second Development).

Dominique Grandson to USDA Rural Housing Service, lots 48 and 49 Broadmoor Subdivision, Second Development.

Rose S. Borum to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 2 The Trees Subdivision, Second Development.

Jennifer Ogden Combs to Towne Mortgage Company, lot 47 Woodland Park Addition.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, Nov. 12:

Jackson HMA/Merit Health v. Joseph R. Gamberi.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Tommy Paige.

Elicia Johnson v. John Winding.

Fast Money v. Casey Thomas.

Dennis Thibodeaux v. Jackie Norris.

Best Way Homes v. Georgia Green.

Best Way Homes v. Martinique Rounds.

Bestway Rent to Own v. Courtney Woodard.

Natchez Merit Health v. Linda Logan.

Natchez Merit Health v. Justin Blackwell.

Monday, Nov. 9:

Natchez Housing Authority v. Ronda Brinkley.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Tommy Paige Jr.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Denise Thomas.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Natashian King.

LVNV Funding v. Phoenix Carr.

LVNV Funding v. Maggie Foley.

Mendelson Law Firm v. James B. Kyzar.

Merit Health v. Frances Bell.

Andrea Smith v. Kiera/Eva Harper.

Aileen Brown v. Roy Reese Rice.

Friday, Nov. 6:

Fast Money v. Lalila McGrew.

Fast Money v. Jasmine Coach.

Family Check Advance v. Shqueda Williams.

Natchez Hospital Company v. Shemika Smith.

Merit Health v. Kenneth Thomas.

Concordia Bank v. Rogecka Dobbins.

Concordia Bank v. Sharron Kaho & Abraham Knight.

LVNV Funding v. Phoenix Carr.

LVNV Funding v. Maggie Foley.

Concordia Parish

Nov. 6-12

Civil suits:

Discover Bank v. David E. Myers.

Discover Bank v. Sally A. Chatman.

Succession of George Wesley Bruce.

Shanta Chest v. Anthony Greer.

State of Louisiana v. Anthony Greer.

Cheryl Coldiron v. Mindy Johnson. (Custody)

Maxie Coldiron v. Mindy Johnson. (Custody)

Maxie Coldiron v. Michael Coldiron. (Custody)

Succession of John Herman Cowan.

Annie Council Clark O/B/O Lana Clark, deceased v. Riverland Medical Center.

Annie Council Clark O/B/O Lana Clark, deceased v. Susan Lee Wingo, M.D.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Seena Coon.

Succession of James Curtis Huff Sr.

Divorces:

Angela Charleen Pretty v. Jamie Lee Pretty.

Marriage license applications:

Christian Michael Saenz, 21, Vidalia to Ashlee LeAnne Evans, 27, Ferriday.

Arthur Lee Johnson, 61, Natchez, Miss. to Jessie B. Martin, 72, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Thomas Dewayne Rodgers and Donna David Rodgers to James Darrell Gerald and Patti White Gerald, a portion of lot 1 of part of lots 3 and 4 Estate of Mrs. F.V. Webb.

Hartwel Shane Young and Amanda Walker Young to Gary W. Farmer and Stacy Elizabeth White Farmer, lots 28 and 29 Murray Addition B, Second Development.

United States Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Service to Benjamin Cage and Denitra Mays-Cage, a portion of lots 9 and 10, Block No. 1 Ferriday Development Company Addition.

Patsy Stevens Smith to Larry Stewart Elders and Eleanor Ann Davis Elders, the easterly one-half of lot 10 and the westerly one-half of lot 11 Venice Estates.

The Haley Family Trust to Patricia Westfall, lot B of Tract 14 of a redivision of Upper Killarney Farms.

Tony Lee Thornhill to Valine M. Atkins and Shawn L. Atkins, lots 6 and 7 Loomis Addition.

Mortgages:

Tucker Lee Kifer to Progressive Bank, Lakeview Estates Concordia Parish.

James Darrell Gerald and Patti White Gerald to Assurance Financial Group, LLC, a portion of lot 1 of part of lots 3 and 4 Estate of Mrs. F.V. Webb.

George B. Prince Jr. and Tammy J. Prince to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 17 Alabama Plantation.

David M. Carlton III and Kurt Eugene Gauthier to Southern Heritage Bank, 341 Patsy Brown Road, Monterey.