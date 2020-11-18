Elbert Dixon

June 11, 1960 – Nov. 11, 2020

Graveside services for Elbert “Bo” Dixon, 60, of Roxie, MS who died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Byrd Family Cemetery in Kirby, MS under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home.

A walk-through visitation will be held today at the funeral home from 3 to 4 p.m. Facemasks must be worn at all times due to Covid-19; social distancing will also be enforced at all times.

Mr. Dixon was born June 11, 1960, in Natchez, MS to the late Charles Henry Byrd and the late Geraldine Dixon.

He confessed his life to Christ at an early age and joined Bright Start Baptist Church. Later in life he joined and became a member of St. Mark #2 Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor K. E. Stanton where he served faithfully as a Deacon.

Bo United in Holy Matrimony to Nancy Vanderson Dixon on June 27, 1981, a union that lasted 39 yrs. He was a very devoted husband and father.

He graduated from North Natchez High School in 1978/1979. He then became a painter with Haynes Painting for several years. He later became a licensed electrician and then a Class B licensed water operator.

Over the course of his adult life, Bo served in numerous occupations. He was employed with Georgia Pacific, Fidelity Tire Co., International Paper Mill and Alcorn State University. He worked 13 years with the Town of Roxie as a licensed water operator. He later became a water operator for McNair-Stampley Water Works and Lorman Water Association, where he served over 15 years. He was also the owner and operator of Dixon Contracting where he served as a General Contractor for more than 30 years. Bo was also a volunteer firefighter for the Town of Roxie for several years.

Bo loved hunting, fishing and teaching others any new tricks he created but most of all he enjoyed his family and loved spending time with them.

Bo is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Albert and Lucy Dixon; paternal grandparents, Sylvester and Ola Byrd; his parents; one sister, Norma Jean Dixon Conner and one grandson, Bryson Dixon.

He made his transition on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez.

Bo leaves to cherish his memories; a devoted and loving wife, Nancy Vanderson Dixon; one son Ebert “Bo” (Shayla) Dixon, Jr. of Zachary, LA; one daughter, Markita “Bug” (Kelly, Sr.) West of Hammond, LA; six sisters, Janifer Lynette (JL) Stacker of Hamburg, Lisa (Eric) Dixon of Buford, GA, Pamela (Terrence) Robinson of Natchez, LaKita Middleton, Myrtis Craig and Ann Dixon all of Roxie; five brothers, Charles (Annette) Byrd of Ft. Myers, FL, Marshall (Elizabeth) Dixon of Brandon, MS, Otis (Brenda) Dyer and Jeffery (Felencia) Dyer of Roxie and Terry (Kenyatta) Jenkins of Detroit, MI; nine grandchildren, LaRon, CamRon, Kyler and Kyleigh Pierre, Alivia “Livi Ann” Dixon, Landon Dixon, Rayya “Rellie” West, Kelly “KJ” West, Jr. and Kennedi “Hunka-Hunka” West; three godsons, Tommy “TJ” McElroy, Dexter Miller and Joseph Lutch and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.