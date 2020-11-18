State reports new Adams County COVID-19 death
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,593 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.
One of the 20 new deaths, which occurred between Aug. 4 and Nov. 17, was a resident of Adams County — which brings the total number of Adams County deaths confirmed by MSDH to 48.
Adams County Coroner James Lee reported two Adams County residents died with COVID-19 this week and may not yet appear in the state’s report.
MSDH also reported 10 new long-term care facility cases, four new long-term care facility deaths, and a total of 143 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities statewide.
An outbreak is considered any confirmed COVID-19 case among LTC residents, or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees of a facility.
There are 821 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection hospitalized statewide with 207 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care, MSDH reports.
Mississippi’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases since March now stands at 137,396 with 3,601 total COVID-19 related deaths.
Cases and deaths by county:
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1276
|48
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1375
|23
|88
|10
|Amite
|462
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|1005
|29
|99
|20
|Benton
|470
|17
|44
|9
|Bolivar
|2294
|83
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|694
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|664
|13
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|986
|32
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|280
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|568
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|852
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|824
|26
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1421
|40
|126
|11
|Copiah
|1538
|39
|72
|9
|Covington
|1112
|33
|66
|15
|De Soto
|9117
|92
|101
|20
|Forrest
|3490
|85
|176
|41
|Franklin
|297
|4
|4
|1
|George
|1173
|23
|36
|6
|Greene
|564
|20
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1321
|44
|114
|21
|Hancock
|1095
|36
|59
|9
|Harrison
|6530
|104
|303
|35
|Hinds
|9166
|187
|487
|81
|Holmes
|1210
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|509
|18
|32
|7
|Issaquena
|108
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1396
|33
|89
|17
|Jackson
|5830
|111
|113
|12
|Jasper
|779
|21
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|306
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|520
|16
|8
|1
|Jones
|3308
|87
|188
|38
|Kemper
|380
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2946
|45
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2630
|48
|42
|12
|Lauderdale
|3120
|141
|300
|76
|Lawrence
|668
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1271
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4579
|90
|196
|39
|Leflore
|1945
|89
|195
|47
|Lincoln
|1735
|64
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|2162
|62
|115
|33
|Madison
|4402
|99
|250
|46
|Marion
|1056
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1974
|41
|58
|13
|Monroe
|1810
|76
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|690
|24
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2099
|111
|141
|39
|Newton
|989
|29
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|665
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2292
|58
|193
|31
|Panola
|2004
|46
|59
|9
|Pearl River
|1357
|66
|99
|23
|Perry
|616
|24
|20
|7
|Pike
|1556
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1841
|26
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1334
|25
|76
|6
|Quitman
|459
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4954
|93
|184
|24
|Scott
|1426
|29
|22
|3
|Sharkey
|296
|16
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1377
|53
|122
|19
|Smith
|668
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|652
|14
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1817
|54
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|926
|27
|29
|7
|Tate
|1539
|47
|68
|18
|Tippah
|1150
|29
|61
|3
|Tishomingo
|1009
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|585
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1508
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|725
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1670
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2948
|107
|181
|39
|Wayne
|1125
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|406
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|364
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1057
|23
|46
|11
|Yalobusha
|646
|26
|80
|18
|Yazoo
|1428
|36
|137
|14
|Total
|137,396
|3,601
|7,219
|1,386