expand
Ad Spot

November 19, 2020

Herman Brown

By Staff Reports

Published 2:08 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Herman Brown, 74, who died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Mt. Israel Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with James Carnette officiating.  Burial will follow at the Mt. Israel Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

More News

Week 15: Live scores from tonight’s ACCS championship game

Crime reports: Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Second suspect arrested in Tuesday armed robbery

Helen Lucy Cater

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business