Crime reports: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Latoya Motely, 40, 155 Cedar St., on a charge of contempt of court by failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Malcolm Cagnolatti, 46, 118 South Lincoln, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $10,000.

Cameron Beverly, 20, 5 Elm Drive, on a charge of armed robbery, two counts. No bond set.

Jovanti Barnes, 28, 35 Oakwood Lane, on a charge of disorderly conduct and willful trespass. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Shonkeith Calvin, 32, 108 Parker St., on charges of simple assault, controlled substance violations, failure to show proof of insurance, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, expired driver’s license, reckless driving, obstructing arrest and running a stop sign. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Gayosa Street.

Unwanted subject on South Pearl Street.

Unwanted subject on South Pearl Street.

Traffic stop at Verizon Wireless.

Unwanted subject on Miller Avenue.

Intelligence report on Smith Street.

Unwanted subject on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on South Commerce Street.

False alarm on West Stiers Lane.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop at Pedro’s.

Intelligence report on Daisy Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Eastwood Road.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Old Country Club Road.

Loud noise/music on Sherwood Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Lambert Street.

Traffic stop on Florida Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

False alarm on Ratcliff Place.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Unwanted subject on Lynda Lee Drive.

Petit larceny on Mansfield Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/McLaurin School.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Toyota Dealership.

Intelligence report on Summerfield Place.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Burglary on Emerald Court.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on Hughes Lane/John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South/Walgreens.

Process on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop at Natchez Market.

Hit and run on South Wall Street.

Traffic stop at Morgantown Exxon.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop at Live Oaks.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Burglary on Northampton Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on South Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Forest Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Trespassing on Oakwood Lane.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Courtney Christina Trahern, 45, 37 Cloverdale Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – Third or subsequent conviction. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Jordan Tyrese Donald, 17, 80 Hobo Fork Road, Natchez, on four charges of aggravated assault on a policeman. Held without bond.

Revonte Antoine Fletcher, 28, 1103 Magnolia Avenue, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault and shooting into a vehicle. Held on $150,000 bond.

Zachary Lamar Mason, 45, 39 Brenham Avenue, Natchez, on charges of first/second offender/unlawful possession of a controlled substance – marijuana and fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Held on $20,000 bond.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on Andrews Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Disturbance on Davis Court.

Traffic stop on Hobo Fork Road/U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shots fired on Parsons Road.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue/Sprint Mart.

Traffic stop on Redd Loop Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Redd Loop Road.

Petit larceny on James Brown Avenue.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Scam on Low Water Bridge Road.

Reckless driving on Old Highway 84 No. 1.

Domestic disturbance on Saragossa Road.

Juvenile problem on Cloverdale Road.

Harassment on U.S. 61 South.

Loose livestock on Winola Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Dog problem on Kaiser Lake Road.

Fire on Magnolia Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Lotus Drive.

Reckless driving on Old Johnson Road.

Forgery/embezzlement on Cranfield Road.

Domestic disturbance on Kemp Road.

Domestic disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reckless driving on Maple Drive.

Malicious mischief on Cotrena Court.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Old Courthouse Road.

Traffic stop on Chance Road.

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Civil matter on Oakridge Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Mark Hall, 60, 37 Turkey Creek Road, Natchez, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for third-degree rape. No bond set.

Joshua Davis, 30, 102 Jones Alley, on charges of simple battery, domestic violence on a dating partner and home invasion. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Artrell S. Conner, 29, 3773 Place Drive, Baton Rouge, sentenced to three days in jail suspended upon payment of $712.50 for disturbing the peace.

Markonta J. Perkins, 20, 700 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., fined $560 for speeding and flight from an officer.

Mary M. Smith, 39, 429 Crestview Drive, sentenced to 60 days in jail suspended upon payment of $510 for simple battery.

Ryan McCauley, 29, 1229 Haphazard Road, Ferriday, sentenced to 30 days in jail suspended upon payment of $560 for simple battery.

Michael Proveaux, 25, 124 Pear St., sentenced to 10 days in jail suspended upon payment of $360 for theft.

Fred Patrick, 19, 141 Dian Drive Clayton, sentenced to 30 days in jail suspended upon payment of $510 for reckless operation.

Micahel A. Barece, 23, 745 Missouri Road, Waterproof, fined $650 for possession of marijuana.

Teddy Taylor, 28, 415 10th St., sentenced to two years probation and $425 fine for unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.

Reba Mitchell, age not provided, 1648 Camellia St., on a probation violation. No bond set.

Reports — Thursday

Alarms on U.S. 84.

Accident on U.S. 84.

Reports — Wednesday

Complaint on Lincoln Avenue.

Medical call on Laurel Street.

Criminal trespass on Doty Road.

Medical call on Freeman Road.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.