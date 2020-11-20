Plan to have a safe Thanksgiving

COVID-19 infections and deaths are reaching near record proportions just in time for Thanksgiving.

The rise in numbers is worldwide and that includes national, state and local infections.

More than likely, everyone reading this in the Miss-Lou knows someone who is currently infected or has been infected with COVID-19 at this point.

And currently, a combination of cooler temperatures forcing people to do more indoor events and people being lax in wearing masks and observing proper protocols when out in public are partly to blame for the rising numbers, experts say.

Our best bets against catching COVID-19 are to stay out of crowds and when we cannot avoid going out in public to maintain proper distance and to wear a mask to keep from spreading the virus in case we are infected and do not yet know it.

With that in mind, medical and health experts are urging people to forego the traditional in-person Thanksgiving events with extended family members this year.

Rather than have everyone sit down together in person around tables and sharing plates and serving platters, health experts are urging people settle for telephone calls or a video conferencing events, using such tools such as Zoom, with extended family members and loved ones.

That is a tough ask, we understand, but it is good advice and our best bet from having a post-Thanksgiving and pre-Christmas bump in the already spiking COVID-19 numbers.

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate the holidays, we hope you will celebrate safely and responsibly.