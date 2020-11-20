Dec. 27, 1972 – Nov. 15, 2020

MEADVILLE — Graveside services for Randall Lee Wilson Sr., 47, of Roxie, MS, who passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Merit Health in Vicksburg, MS; will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, 12 p.m. at Meadville/New Fork Cemetery in Meadville, MS with Bro. Issac Tenner officiating, under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home of Bude, MS.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Lighthouse Center in Meadville, MS from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 30 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

Randall was born on December 27, 1972 in Natchez, MS to Arthur Lee Wilson and Blanchie Cameron Wilson.

Randall is preceded in death by his father, Arthur Lee Wilson; maternal grandparents, James and Katie Morgan, paternal grandparents, Alnava and Jessie Johnson; one son, Randall Wilson Jr.

He is survived his mother, Blanchie Cameron Wilson Johnson; two daughters, Latrice Johnson and Katie Wilson; one sister, Angel Wilson; one brother, Antonio Taylor; one god-sister, Laquanitta Brown; his step-mother, LaBell Wilson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

