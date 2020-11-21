expand
November 21, 2020

35-year-old Ferriday resident dies with COVID-19 as cases, hospitalizations continue rising

By Staff Reports

Published 12:50 pm Saturday, November 21, 2020

NATCHEZ — A 35-year-old man from Ferriday died with COVID-19 Saturday at Merit Health Natchez, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

On Monday, a total of 18 confirmed and 24 probable COVID-19 deaths in Concordia Parish has been reported, said Norma Williams, a volunteer statistician for Adams County and Concordia Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,814 new cases and 34 new deaths.

Due to a processing error in the electronic lab reporting system, LDH officials said Saturday’s report would include a backlog of 2,538 COVID cases on 69,125 tests reported to the state.

As of Saturday, a total of 48 COVID-19 deaths were recorded for Adams County by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Williams said 19 new cases were added Saturday to the total number of positive tests for Adams County since March, which now stands at 1,337.

Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said Friday the total number of active cases was at a record high with 163 COVID-19 positive county residents. Bradford said approximately 20 new cases have been added to Adams County’s caseload daily in the last week.

MSDH reported 1,972 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new COVID-19 related deaths statewide on Saturday.

MSDH reports 42 new cases, three new deaths, and 173 outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state.

An outbreak is considered any confirmed COVID-19 case among LTC residents, or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees of a facility.

Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations are still on the rise with 897 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 222 confirmed COVID-19 patients in intensive care on Saturday.

Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases since March now stands at 142,401 cases and 3,657 deaths.

Cases and deaths by county

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1337 48 64 14
Alcorn 1421 24 88 11
Amite 503 14 15 2
Attala 1054 33 105 22
Benton 482 17 44 9
Bolivar 2369 83 222 30
Calhoun 710 13 25 4
Carroll 698 14 45 9
Chickasaw 1019 32 47 14
Choctaw 303 7 1 0
Claiborne 574 16 43 9
Clarke 877 53 93 27
Clay 855 26 20 3
Coahoma 1460 40 126 11
Copiah 1586 40 71 9
Covington 1157 34 69 15
De Soto 9467 97 102 20
Forrest 3591 85 176 41
Franklin 313 4 4 1
George 1210 23 37 6
Greene 581 22 40 6
Grenada 1354 44 114 21
Hancock 1123 37 59 9
Harrison 6763 105 320 35
Hinds 9460 193 507 82
Holmes 1231 61 102 20
Humphreys 519 18 33 7
Issaquena 108 4 0 0
Itawamba 1439 33 89 17
Jackson 6019 116 118 14
Jasper 799 21 1 0
Jefferson 335 11 13 3
Jefferson Davis 537 17 9 1
Jones 3400 87 188 38
Kemper 405 15 41 9
Lafayette 3107 47 123 28
Lamar 2722 48 43 12
Lauderdale 3312 142 321 77
Lawrence 697 14 26 2
Leake 1312 43 42 7
Lee 4740 92 196 39
Leflore 1987 89 195 47
Lincoln 1833 64 165 36
Lowndes 2265 62 115 33
Madison 4573 102 278 49
Marion 1079 46 92 15
Marshall 2057 43 58 14
Monroe 1882 77 172 52
Montgomery 717 25 53 9
Neshoba 2161 111 144 39
Newton 1025 29 44 10
Noxubee 688 17 21 4
Oktibbeha 2364 59 193 31
Panola 2094 47 59 9
Pearl River 1405 67 99 23
Perry 636 25 20 7
Pike 1596 58 98 27
Pontotoc 1907 27 19 2
Prentiss 1377 25 87 6
Quitman 474 6 0 0
Rankin 5187 96 192 26
Scott 1491 29 29 3
Sharkey 304 17 43 8
Simpson 1430 53 136 19
Smith 684 16 55 8
Stone 704 14 58 9
Sunflower 1870 54 84 15
Tallahatchie 944 27 29 7
Tate 1607 48 71 18
Tippah 1199 30 61 4
Tishomingo 1049 42 96 26
Tunica 594 19 15 2
Union 1586 25 46 11
Walthall 735 28 67 13
Warren 1707 56 125 26
Washington 3034 106 181 39
Wayne 1151 22 59 10
Webster 415 14 52 11
Wilkinson 383 22 20 5
Winston 1124 24 54 11
Yalobusha 666 26 80 18
Yazoo 1468 37 137 14
Total 142,401 3,657 7,384 1,400

 

