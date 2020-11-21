Adams County coroner loses 25-year-old granddaughter to COVID-19, urges compliance with health guidelines

NATCHEZ — Adams County Coroner James Lee said “COVID-19 has taken on a new meaning” when he lost his 25-year-old –granddaughter to the disease Thursday morning.

“COVID-19 has left a big hole in our hearts,” he said.

Lee said his granddaughter was pregnant with a now three-month-old child when she first contracted the virus and has been fighting serious lung problems since then.

“We were hoping to find a lung donor, but of course that failed,” he said.

Lee has been reporting COVID-19 deaths in Adams County since the start of the pandemic.

At the loss of his young granddaughter, Lee said it is clear that the virus does not discriminate based on age.

“This disease is real and not a joke,” he said. “It can kill the young and the old. What our local, state and federal leaders do to protect us from this pandemic is a matter of life and death. The CDC’s guidelines just may save your life if you comply.”