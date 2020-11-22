expand
November 22, 2020

Coroner: Two Ferriday men died with COVID-19 Saturday at Merit Health Natchez

By Staff Reports

Published 10:52 am Sunday, November 22, 2020

NATCHEZ — Adams County Coroner James Lee said two Ferriday men died with COVID-19 Saturday at Merit Health Natchez.

A 77-year-old man from Ferriday died Saturday night and a 35-year-old died Saturday morning with the disease, Lee said.

On Monday, a total of 18 confirmed and 24 probable COVID-19 deaths in Concordia Parish were reported, said Norma Williams, a volunteer statistician for Adams County and Concordia Parish.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 779 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday.

Four of the newly recorded deaths occurred between Nov. 20 and 21 and 15 occurred between July 29 and Nov. 14 and were recently identified through death certificates, MSDH officials said.

Adams County’s total number of COVID-19 cases since March now stands at 1,341 cases and 48 deaths, MSDH reports.

MSDH also reported 172 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities statewide.

An outbreak is considered any confirmed COVID-19 case among LTC residents, or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees of a facility.

Mississippi’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases since March now stands at 143,180 with 3,676 total COVID-19 related deaths.

Cases and deaths by county:

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 1341 48
Alcorn 1427 24
Amite 507 14
Attala 1061 33
Benton 482 17
Bolivar 2375 83
Calhoun 712 13
Carroll 701 14
Chickasaw 1021 32
Choctaw 305 7
Claiborne 574 16
Clarke 881 53
Clay 862 26
Coahoma 1467 42
Copiah 1588 40
Covington 1164 34
De Soto 9527 99
Forrest 3606 85
Franklin 315 5
George 1215 23
Greene 582 22
Grenada 1358 44
Hancock 1133 37
Harrison 6801 105
Hinds 9520 193
Holmes 1242 61
Humphreys 523 18
Issaquena 109 4
Itawamba 1444 33
Jackson 6043 116
Jasper 804 21
Jefferson 335 11
Jefferson Davis 538 17
Jones 3416 87
Kemper 406 15
Lafayette 3120 47
Lamar 2738 49
Lauderdale 3340 142
Lawrence 698 14
Leake 1316 43
Lee 4770 94
Leflore 2003 89
Lincoln 1836 64
Lowndes 2275 62
Madison 4595 102
Marion 1090 46
Marshall 2065 47
Monroe 1888 77
Montgomery 719 25
Neshoba 2170 113
Newton 1028 29
Noxubee 689 17
Oktibbeha 2374 60
Panola 2103 47
Pearl River 1420 67
Perry 639 25
Pike 1599 58
Pontotoc 1925 27
Prentiss 1384 26
Quitman 476 6
Rankin 5219 96
Scott 1494 29
Sharkey 306 17
Simpson 1431 53
Smith 686 16
Stone 710 14
Sunflower 1887 54
Tallahatchie 947 27
Tate 1630 49
Tippah 1204 30
Tishomingo 1055 42
Tunica 595 19
Union 1590 25
Walthall 737 28
Warren 1717 57
Washington 3043 106
Wayne 1155 22
Webster 416 14
Wilkinson 384 22
Winston 1158 24
Yalobusha 676 26
Yazoo 1495 38
Total 143,180 3,676

 

 

Lola Mae Whetstone Campbell

Joann B. Martin

Coroner: A Natchez woman dies with COVID-19 Sunday

Kelly Dustin Moore

